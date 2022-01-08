How to Watch Bruins at Lightning

Skip to main content

How to Watch Boston Bruins at Tampa Bay Lightning: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

A potential Eastern Conference playoff matchup could be in full swing, as the No. 8 Bruins travel to the top-ranked Lightning on Saturday.

The Bruins have been struggling as of late, losing five of their last eight games including two at home. Boston still holds the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference, but if it doesn't start winning games, the team continue to fall.

How to Watch Boston Bruins at Tampa Bay Lightning Today:

Game Date: Jan. 8, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

Live stream the Boston Bruins at Tampa Bay Lightning game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Lightning have risen and stayed at the No. 1 spot in the NHL and the Eastern Conference. Winners of 11 of their last 15 games, they hold a 23-8-5 record with 51 points. They are three ahead of the Capitals for the lead in the conference.

Boston ranks fifth in goal against which speaks volumes of its defensive talent. However, it only ranks No. 25 in goals scored with 86 on the season. Its offense needs to start putting numbers on the board.

What makes for an interesting game between these two teams is that Tampa Bay is exactly the opposite. It has a top-talent offense ranking No. 4 in goals scored and a mediocre defense that ranks just No. 19 in goals scored against it with 101.

Regional restrictions may apply.

