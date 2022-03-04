How to Watch Bruins at Golden Knights

Skip to main content

How to Watch Boston Bruins at Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Both the Bruins and Golden Knights hope to move up in the standings as playoffs loom in the near distance.

The Bruins will hit their fifth stop on a six-game road trip this evening as they play the Golden Knights. The Bruins are coming off of a last-minute 4-3 loss on Tuesday to the Ducks.  Since they are currently sitting in fourth place with 68 points in the Atlantic division, they will be looking to pick up three points to continue chasing the Maple Leafs, who sit in third with 74 points. With playoff season approaching, now will be the time to start making moves

The Golden Knights are coming off of a 3-1 win over the Sharks on Tuesday. Las Vegas currently sits third in the Pacific Division with 64 points. With a Golden Knights win and a Kings loss or tie, Las Vegas will be able to move into second place.  

Reilly Smith will be looking for his 17th goal of the season after scoring his last two in his last game. He scored the winning goal and a bit of insurance with his second goal of the game early on in the third period.

Both teams will begin to look for a bit of movement in standings in the coming weeks looking for that playoff position.

