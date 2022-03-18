How to Watch Bruins at Jets

The No. 7 team in the East, the Bruins, takes on the No. 11 team in the West, the Jets, on Friday night.

The Bruins are 37-18-5 heading into this week, March 14. They currently sit at No. 7 in the Eastern Conference, two spots into the playoffs. They are three points ahead of the Capitals, the last playoff spot, and two behind the Penguins.

How to Watch Boston Bruins at Winnipeg Jets Today:

Game Date: Mar. 18, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

Boston is +2000 to win the Stanley Cup this season. The team also ranks No. 5 in the NHL in goals-against boasting a great defense. It has only allowed 159 goals against them this season.

The Jets will be its competitors in this matchup. They started their season off great and it has flattened out since then. Heading into this week, the Jets are 28-23-20 with a total of 66 points this year.

That puts them one point ahead of the Ducks and one point behind the Canucks. The team won both their games already this week beating the Blues on Sunday 4-3 and the Golden Knights 7-3 on Tuesday.

These two teams have played each other once already this season. Boston leads the season series 1-0 after a 3-2 victory at home. Winnipeg now gets a chance for a rematch at home to even out the series.

