Boston Bruins vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

Skip to main content
    •
    December 31, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Boston Bruins vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 10, 2021; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin (26) looks to take a shot on goal during the second period against the New York Rangers at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 10, 2021; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin (26) looks to take a shot on goal during the second period against the New York Rangers at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

    The Boston Bruins (14-10-2) host the Buffalo Sabres (10-16-5) during Saturday's NHL slate, starting at 1:00 PM ET at TD Garden. The Bruins rank 11th while the Sabres are 13th in the Eastern Conference.

    How to Watch Boston vs. Buffalo

    Betting Information for Boston vs. Buffalo

    Bruins vs Sabres Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    -

    -

    -

    Boston and Buffalo Stats

    • On average, the Bruins score 2.7 goals in a game (22nd in NHL), and the Sabres allow 3.5 (28th).
    • The Sabres are 22nd in the league in scoring (2.7 goals per game), and the Bruins are fifth defensively (2.6 against).
    • Boston has a +2 goal differential on the season, 17th in the league.
    • Buffalo has a -24 goal differential on the season, 27th in the league.
    • The Sabres have conceded 16 power-play goals (21st in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Bruins have scored 18 power-play goals (eighth in power-play percentage).
    • The Sabres have scored 14 power-play goals (18th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Bruins have conceded 15 while short-handed (14th in penalty-kill percentage).

    Boston Impact Players

    • Brad Marchand is Boston's leading contributor with 27 points. He has 11 goals and 16 assists this season.
    • Patrice Bergeron has 23 points (0.9 per game), scoring 10 goals and adding 13 assists.
    • David Pastrnak's season total of 21 points has come from eight goals and 13 assists.
    • Jeremy Swayman has allowed 32 goals (2.3 per game) and recorded 354 saves (25.3 per game).
    • Linus Ullmark has a .922 save percentage (11th in the league), and has allowed 30 goals (2.5 per game) while racking up 353 saves (29.4 per game).

    Bruins Injuries: Jeremy Swayman: Out (COVID-19), Jakub Zboril: Out (Lower Body), Anton Blidh: Out (COVID-19), Curtis Lazar: Out (COVID-19), Taylor Hall: Out (COVID-19), Trent Frederic: Out (COVID-19)

    Buffalo Impact Players

    • Rasmus Dahlin has scored six goals (0.2 per game) and put up 14 assists (0.4 per game), contributing to the Buffalo offense with 20 total points (0.6 per game). He takes 2.2 shots per game, shooting 8.5%.
    • Kyle Okposo is one of the top contributors for Buffalo with 20 total points (0.6 per game), with six goals and 14 assists in 32 games.
    • Tage Thompson's 12 goals and eight assists add up to 20 points this season.
    • Dustin Tokarski has 391 saves (27.9 per game) while giving up 42 goals (3.0 per game) with a .903 save percentage (31st in the league).

    Sabres Injuries: Robert Hagg: Out (Lower-body), Dustin Tokarski: Out (Health Protocols), Craig Anderson: Out (Upper Body), Drake Caggiula: Out (Upper Body), Jacob Bryson: Out (COVID-19), Casey Mittelstadt: Out (Upper Body), Vinnie Hinostroza: Out (Health Protocols), Colin Miller: Day To Day (Undisclosed)

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    January
    1
    2022

    Buffalo Sabres at Boston Bruins

    TV CHANNEL: NESN
    Time
    1:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 11, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Seth Jones (4) skates with the puck during the second period against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Nashville Predators vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

    17 minutes ago
    Dec 10, 2021; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin (26) looks to take a shot on goal during the second period against the New York Rangers at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Boston Bruins vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

    17 minutes ago
    Dec 18, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings left wing Lucas Raymond (23) skates with the puck during the second period against the New Jersey Devils at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Detroit Red Wings vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/31/2021

    17 minutes ago
    Dec 29, 2021; Sunrise, Florida, USA; New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) celebrates with left wing Artemi Panarin (10) and right wing Kaapo Kakko (24) after scoring against the Florida Panthers during the second period at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/31/2021

    17 minutes ago
    Dec 28, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio (3) dribbles around New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Milwaukee Bucks vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

    25 minutes ago
    Dec 21, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) shoots over Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/31/2021

    26 minutes ago
    Dec 29, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers forward Reggie Perry (18) and Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) battle for a rebound during the second half at Moda Center. The Jazz won the game 120-105. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Utah Jazz vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/31/2021

    28 minutes ago
    Dec 19, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield (24) shoots over San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Memphis Grizzlies vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/31/2021

    28 minutes ago
    Dec 26, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) and New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart (3) and forward Brandon Ingram (14) reach for a rebound during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Oklahoma City Thunder vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/31/2021

    29 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy