Boston Bruins vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

Dec 10, 2021; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin (26) looks to take a shot on goal during the second period against the New York Rangers at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Bruins (14-10-2) host the Buffalo Sabres (10-16-5) during Saturday's NHL slate, starting at 1:00 PM ET at TD Garden. The Bruins rank 11th while the Sabres are 13th in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Boston vs. Buffalo

Game Day: Saturday, January 1, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Arena: TD Garden

Betting Information for Boston vs. Buffalo

Boston and Buffalo Stats

On average, the Bruins score 2.7 goals in a game (22nd in NHL), and the Sabres allow 3.5 (28th).

The Sabres are 22nd in the league in scoring (2.7 goals per game), and the Bruins are fifth defensively (2.6 against).

Boston has a +2 goal differential on the season, 17th in the league.

Buffalo has a -24 goal differential on the season, 27th in the league.

The Sabres have conceded 16 power-play goals (21st in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Bruins have scored 18 power-play goals (eighth in power-play percentage).

The Sabres have scored 14 power-play goals (18th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Bruins have conceded 15 while short-handed (14th in penalty-kill percentage).

Boston Impact Players

Brad Marchand is Boston's leading contributor with 27 points. He has 11 goals and 16 assists this season.

Patrice Bergeron has 23 points (0.9 per game), scoring 10 goals and adding 13 assists.

David Pastrnak's season total of 21 points has come from eight goals and 13 assists.

Jeremy Swayman has allowed 32 goals (2.3 per game) and recorded 354 saves (25.3 per game).

Linus Ullmark has a .922 save percentage (11th in the league), and has allowed 30 goals (2.5 per game) while racking up 353 saves (29.4 per game).

Bruins Injuries: Jeremy Swayman: Out (COVID-19), Jakub Zboril: Out (Lower Body), Anton Blidh: Out (COVID-19), Curtis Lazar: Out (COVID-19), Taylor Hall: Out (COVID-19), Trent Frederic: Out (COVID-19)

Buffalo Impact Players

Rasmus Dahlin has scored six goals (0.2 per game) and put up 14 assists (0.4 per game), contributing to the Buffalo offense with 20 total points (0.6 per game). He takes 2.2 shots per game, shooting 8.5%.

Kyle Okposo is one of the top contributors for Buffalo with 20 total points (0.6 per game), with six goals and 14 assists in 32 games.

Tage Thompson's 12 goals and eight assists add up to 20 points this season.

Dustin Tokarski has 391 saves (27.9 per game) while giving up 42 goals (3.0 per game) with a .903 save percentage (31st in the league).

Sabres Injuries: Robert Hagg: Out (Lower-body), Dustin Tokarski: Out (Health Protocols), Craig Anderson: Out (Upper Body), Drake Caggiula: Out (Upper Body), Jacob Bryson: Out (COVID-19), Casey Mittelstadt: Out (Upper Body), Vinnie Hinostroza: Out (Health Protocols), Colin Miller: Day To Day (Undisclosed)

