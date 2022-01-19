Boston Bruins vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/18/2022

How to Watch Boston Bruins vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The NHL slate on Tuesday features a matchup between the Boston Bruins (21-12-2) and the Carolina Hurricanes (25-8-2), starting at 8:00 PM ET at TD Garden. The Bruins rank eighth in the Eastern Conference with 44 points and the Hurricanes are fourth in the Eastern Conference with 52 points.
How to Watch Boston vs. Carolina
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 18, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NESN
- Arena: TD Garden
Betting Information for Boston vs. Carolina
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Bruins
-1.5
5.5
Boston and Carolina Stats
- On average, the Bruins put up 3.0 goals in a game (14th in league), and the Hurricanes allow 2.3 (first).
- The Hurricanes are sixth in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.4), and the Bruins are eighth in goals conceded (2.7).
- Boston is 11th in the league in goal differential, at +13 (+0.4 per game).
- Carolina's goal differential is +39 on the season (second in the NHL).
- On the power play, the Bruins have scored 25 goals (on 23.8% of opportunities, eighth in NHL), and short-handed the Hurricanes have conceded 12 (killing off 90.5% of penalties, first in league).
- The Bruins have conceded 19 goals while short-handed (killing off 83.2% of penalties), and the Hurricanes have scored 26 power-play goals (successful on 24.3% of opportunities).
Boston Impact Players
- Brad Marchand is one of Boston's top contributors (42 total points), having amassed 20 goals and 22 assists.
- David Pastrnak is another of Boston's offensive options, contributing 31 points (16 goals, 15 assists) to the team.
- Patrice Bergeron has 11 goals and 19 assists for Boston.
- Linus Ullmark has a goals against average of 2.5, and a .918 save percentage (12th in the league).
Bruins Injuries: Mike Reilly: Out (Health Protocols), Trent Frederic: Day To Day (Upper Body), Jakub Zboril: Out (Lower Body), Nick Foligno: Day To Day (Lower Body), John Moore: Day To Day (Upper Body)
Carolina Impact Players
- Sebastian Aho is one of the top offensive options for Carolina with 38 points (1.2 per game), with 16 goals and 22 assists in 32 games (playing 19:10 per game).
- Andrei Svechnikov is one of the impact players on offense for Carolina with 28 total points (0.9 per game), with 12 goals and 16 assists in 32 games.
- Teuvo Teravainen's 10 goals and 18 assists add up to 28 points this season.
- Frederik Andersen has given up 49 goals (2.0 goals against average) and collected 634 saves with a .928 save percentage (third-best in the league).
- Antti Raanta has a .908 save percentage, has recorded 198 saves, and has allowed 20 goals (2.0 goals against average).
Hurricanes Injuries: Martin Necas: Out (COVID-19), Antti Raanta: Day To Day (Upper Body), Jake Gardiner: Out (Hip/back)
How To Watch
