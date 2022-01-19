Boston Bruins vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/18/2022

How to Watch Boston Bruins vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 15, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins center Craig Smith (12) (middle) celebrates his goal with center Patrice Bergeron (37) left wing Brad Marchand (63) defenseman Urho Vaakanainen (58) during the first period against the Nashville Predators at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

The NHL slate on Tuesday features a matchup between the Boston Bruins (21-12-2) and the Carolina Hurricanes (25-8-2), starting at 8:00 PM ET at TD Garden. The Bruins rank eighth in the Eastern Conference with 44 points and the Hurricanes are fourth in the Eastern Conference with 52 points.

How to Watch Boston vs. Carolina

Game Day: Tuesday, January 18, 2022

Tuesday, January 18, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Arena: TD Garden

Betting Information for Boston vs. Carolina

Favorite Spread Total Bruins -1.5 5.5

Boston and Carolina Stats

On average, the Bruins put up 3.0 goals in a game (14th in league), and the Hurricanes allow 2.3 (first).

The Hurricanes are sixth in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.4), and the Bruins are eighth in goals conceded (2.7).

Boston is 11th in the league in goal differential, at +13 (+0.4 per game).

Carolina's goal differential is +39 on the season (second in the NHL).

On the power play, the Bruins have scored 25 goals (on 23.8% of opportunities, eighth in NHL), and short-handed the Hurricanes have conceded 12 (killing off 90.5% of penalties, first in league).

The Bruins have conceded 19 goals while short-handed (killing off 83.2% of penalties), and the Hurricanes have scored 26 power-play goals (successful on 24.3% of opportunities).

Boston Impact Players

Brad Marchand is one of Boston's top contributors (42 total points), having amassed 20 goals and 22 assists.

David Pastrnak is another of Boston's offensive options, contributing 31 points (16 goals, 15 assists) to the team.

Patrice Bergeron has 11 goals and 19 assists for Boston.

Linus Ullmark has a goals against average of 2.5, and a .918 save percentage (12th in the league).

Bruins Injuries: Mike Reilly: Out (Health Protocols), Trent Frederic: Day To Day (Upper Body), Jakub Zboril: Out (Lower Body), Nick Foligno: Day To Day (Lower Body), John Moore: Day To Day (Upper Body)

Carolina Impact Players

Sebastian Aho is one of the top offensive options for Carolina with 38 points (1.2 per game), with 16 goals and 22 assists in 32 games (playing 19:10 per game).

Andrei Svechnikov is one of the impact players on offense for Carolina with 28 total points (0.9 per game), with 12 goals and 16 assists in 32 games.

Teuvo Teravainen's 10 goals and 18 assists add up to 28 points this season.

Frederik Andersen has given up 49 goals (2.0 goals against average) and collected 634 saves with a .928 save percentage (third-best in the league).

Antti Raanta has a .908 save percentage, has recorded 198 saves, and has allowed 20 goals (2.0 goals against average).

Hurricanes Injuries: Martin Necas: Out (COVID-19), Antti Raanta: Day To Day (Upper Body), Jake Gardiner: Out (Hip/back)

