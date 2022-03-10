Skip to main content

How to Watch Boston Bruins vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 8, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Blackhawks center Dylan Strome (17) celebrates his third goal of the game against the Anaheim Ducks with left wing Alex DeBrincat (12) and right wing Patrick Kane (88) during the third period at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

NHL play on Thursday includes a matchup in Boston, Massachusetts between the Boston Bruins (34-18-5) and Chicago Blackhawks (21-29-8) at TD Garden, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Bruins are seventh in the Eastern Conference (73 points), and the Blackhawks are 14th in the Western Conference (50 points).

How to Watch Boston vs. Chicago

Betting Information for Boston vs. Chicago

Bruins vs Blackhawks Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Bruins

-1.5

5.5

Boston and Chicago Stats

  • The Bruins are scoring 2.9 goals per game (17th in league), and the Blackhawks concede 3.4 (25th).
  • The Blackhawks score 2.6 goals per game (149 in 58 games), and the Bruins give up 2.8 (157 in 57).
  • Boston is +10 overall in goal differential this season, 13th in the league.
  • Chicago is 26th in the league in goal differential, at -50 (-0.9 per game).
  • The Bruins have scored 39 power-play goals (seventh in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Blackhawks have conceded 40 goals on power-plays (23rd in penalty-kill percentage).
  • The Blackhawks have scored 35 power-play goals (successful on 20% of opportunities), and the Bruins have conceded 34 goals while short-handed (killing off 81.2% of penalties).

Boston Impact Players

  • One of Boston's most productive offensive players this season is David Pastrnak, who has 57 points (31 goals, 26 assists) and plays an average of 18:47 per game.
  • Brad Marchand is another of Boston's offensive options, contributing 55 points (23 goals, 32 assists) to the team.
  • Patrice Bergeron has 42 total points for Boston, with 16 goals and 26 assists.
  • Linus Ullmark has a 2.8 goals against average, and 774 saves. His .907 save percentage ranks 28th in the league.

Bruins Injuries: Jakub Zboril: Out (Lower Body), Matt Grzelcyk: Day To Day (Illness)

Chicago Impact Players

  • Patrick Kane has scored 19 goals (0.4 per game) and dished out 44 assists (0.8 per game), fueling the Chicago offense with 63 total points (1.2 per game). He averages 3.8 shots per game, shooting 9.3%.
  • Alex DeBrincat has helped lead the offense for Chicago this season with 33 goals and 20 assists.
  • Seth Jones has 37 points so far, including three goals and 34 assists.
  • Marc-Andre Fleury has 1177 saves while giving up 119 goals (2.9 goals against average) with a .908 save percentage (24th in the league).

Blackhawks Injuries: Jujhar Khaira: Out (Back)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

March
10
2022

Chicago Blackhawks at Boston Bruins

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

