How to Watch Boston Bruins vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Boston Bruins (36-18-5) take on the Chicago Blackhawks (22-30-8) in NHL play on Tuesday, starting at 8:30 PM ET at United Center. The Bruins sit in seventh place in the Eastern Conference. The Blackhawks rank 14th in the Western Conference.
How to Watch Chicago vs. Boston
- Game Day: Tuesday, March 15, 2022
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: NESN
- Arena: United Center
Betting Information for Boston vs. Chicago
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Bruins
-1.5
6
Boston and Chicago Stats
- The Bruins score 3.0 goals per game (18th in NHL), and the Blackhawks are conceding 3.4 (25th).
- On average, the Blackhawks put up 2.6 goals in a game (27th in league), and the Bruins give up 2.8 (sixth).
- In terms of goal differential, Boston is +12 on the season (13th in NHL).
- Chicago's goal differential is -48 on the season (26th in the NHL).
- The Bruins have scored 41 power-play goals (successful on 25.0% of opportunities), and the Blackhawks have conceded 42 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.6% of penalties).
- The Blackhawks have scored 37 power-play goals (on 20.4% of opportunities, 16th in NHL), and short-handed the Bruins have conceded 35 (killing off 81.2% of penalties, 12th in league).
Chicago Impact Players
- Patrick Kane has collected 19 goals and 48 assists in 56 games for Chicago, good for 67 points.
- Alex DeBrincat has helped lead the attack for Chicago this season with 34 goals and 21 assists.
- Chicago's Seth Jones is among the top offensive players on the team with 39 total points (three goals and 36 assists).
- Marc-Andre Fleury has a .908 save percentage (24th in the league), with 1197 total saves, allowing 122 goals (2.9 goals against average).
Blackhawks Injuries: Jujhar Khaira: Out (Back), Connor Murphy: Out (Concussion Protocol)
Boston Impact Players
- David Pastrnak is Boston's top contributor with 60 points. He has 33 goals and 27 assists this season.
- Brad Marchand has 56 points (1.2 per game), scoring 23 goals and adding 33 assists.
- Patrice Bergeron has 43 total points for Boston, with 16 goals and 27 assists.
- Linus Ullmark has conceded 79 goals (2.8 goals against average) and recorded 774 saves with a .907 save percentage (27th in the league).
Bruins Injuries: Jakub Zboril: Out (Lower Body)
How To Watch
March
15
2022
Boston Bruins at Chicago Blackhawks
TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
8:30
PM/EST
