Mar 8, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Blackhawks center Dylan Strome (17) celebrates his third goal of the game against the Anaheim Ducks with left wing Alex DeBrincat (12) and right wing Patrick Kane (88) during the third period at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Bruins (36-18-5) take on the Chicago Blackhawks (22-30-8) in NHL play on Tuesday, starting at 8:30 PM ET at United Center. The Bruins sit in seventh place in the Eastern Conference. The Blackhawks rank 14th in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Chicago vs. Boston

Game Day: Tuesday, March 15, 2022

Tuesday, March 15, 2022 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Arena: United Center

United Center

Betting Information for Boston vs. Chicago

Favorite Spread Total Bruins -1.5 6

Boston and Chicago Stats

The Bruins score 3.0 goals per game (18th in NHL), and the Blackhawks are conceding 3.4 (25th).

On average, the Blackhawks put up 2.6 goals in a game (27th in league), and the Bruins give up 2.8 (sixth).

In terms of goal differential, Boston is +12 on the season (13th in NHL).

Chicago's goal differential is -48 on the season (26th in the NHL).

The Bruins have scored 41 power-play goals (successful on 25.0% of opportunities), and the Blackhawks have conceded 42 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.6% of penalties).

The Blackhawks have scored 37 power-play goals (on 20.4% of opportunities, 16th in NHL), and short-handed the Bruins have conceded 35 (killing off 81.2% of penalties, 12th in league).

Chicago Impact Players

Patrick Kane has collected 19 goals and 48 assists in 56 games for Chicago, good for 67 points.

Alex DeBrincat has helped lead the attack for Chicago this season with 34 goals and 21 assists.

Chicago's Seth Jones is among the top offensive players on the team with 39 total points (three goals and 36 assists).

Marc-Andre Fleury has a .908 save percentage (24th in the league), with 1197 total saves, allowing 122 goals (2.9 goals against average).

Blackhawks Injuries: Jujhar Khaira: Out (Back), Connor Murphy: Out (Concussion Protocol)

Boston Impact Players

David Pastrnak is Boston's top contributor with 60 points. He has 33 goals and 27 assists this season.

Brad Marchand has 56 points (1.2 per game), scoring 23 goals and adding 33 assists.

Patrice Bergeron has 43 total points for Boston, with 16 goals and 27 assists.

Linus Ullmark has conceded 79 goals (2.8 goals against average) and recorded 774 saves with a .907 save percentage (27th in the league).

Bruins Injuries: Jakub Zboril: Out (Lower Body)

