Boston Bruins vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/21/2022

NHL action on Monday features the Colorado Avalanche (36-9-4) visiting the Boston Bruins (28-17-4) at TD Garden, starting at 1:00 PM ET. The Avalanche rank first in the Western Conference and the Bruins are eighth in the Eastern Conference.
- Game Day: Monday, February 21, 2022
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: NESN
- Arena: TD Garden
Arena: TD Garden
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Avalanche
-1.5
6
Colorado and Boston Stats
- The Avalanche score 4.0 goals per game (195 in 49 games), and the Bruins concede 2.9 (140 in 49).
- The Bruins are 22nd in the NHL in scoring (2.8 goals per game), and the Avalanche are 11th defensively (2.8 against).
- Colorado has a +58 goal differential on the season, second in the league.
- Boston is 18th in the league in goal differential, at -5 (-0.1 per game).
- On the power play, the Avalanche have scored 42 goals (on 23.7% of opportunities, 10th in NHL), and short-handed the Bruins have conceded 28 (killing off 82.3% of penalties, 10th in league).
- The Bruins have scored 35 power-play goals (on 24.8% of opportunities, seventh in NHL), and short-handed the Avalanche have conceded 33 (killing off 77.4% of penalties, 21st in league).
Colorado Impact Players
- One of Colorado's top offensive players this season is Nazem Kadri, who has 63 points (21 goals, 42 assists) and plays an average of 19:14 per game.
- Mikko Rantanen has 58 points (1.3 per game), scoring 26 goals and adding 32 assists.
- Cale Makar has scored 18 goals and added 32 assists through 45 games for Colorado.
- Darcy Kuemper has a goals against average of 2.4, and a .920 save percentage (13th in the league).
Avalanche Injuries: Jacob MacDonald: Out (Undisclosed), Bowen Byram: Out (Personal), Stefan Matteau: Out (Lower body)
Boston Impact Players
- Brad Marchand has collected 21 goals and 27 assists in 39 games for Boston, good for 48 points.
- David Pastrnak has helped lead the attack for Boston this season with 25 goals and 21 assists.
- Boston's Patrice Bergeron is among the leaders on the team with 35 total points (12 goals and 23 assists).
- Linus Ullmark has 700 saves while giving up 70 goals (2.8 goals against average) with a .909 save percentage (27th in the league).
Bruins Injuries: Brandon Carlo: Day To Day (Wrist), Jakub Zboril: Out (Lower Body)
