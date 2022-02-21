Boston Bruins vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/21/2022

How to Watch Boston Bruins vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

NHL action on Monday features the Colorado Avalanche (36-9-4) visiting the Boston Bruins (28-17-4) at TD Garden, starting at 1:00 PM ET. The Avalanche rank first in the Western Conference and the Bruins are eighth in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Boston vs. Colorado

Game Day: Monday, February 21, 2022

Monday, February 21, 2022 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Arena: TD Garden

Betting Information for Colorado vs. Boston

Favorite Spread Total Avalanche -1.5 6

Colorado and Boston Stats

The Avalanche score 4.0 goals per game (195 in 49 games), and the Bruins concede 2.9 (140 in 49).

The Bruins are 22nd in the NHL in scoring (2.8 goals per game), and the Avalanche are 11th defensively (2.8 against).

Colorado has a +58 goal differential on the season, second in the league.

Boston is 18th in the league in goal differential, at -5 (-0.1 per game).

On the power play, the Avalanche have scored 42 goals (on 23.7% of opportunities, 10th in NHL), and short-handed the Bruins have conceded 28 (killing off 82.3% of penalties, 10th in league).

The Bruins have scored 35 power-play goals (on 24.8% of opportunities, seventh in NHL), and short-handed the Avalanche have conceded 33 (killing off 77.4% of penalties, 21st in league).

Colorado Impact Players

One of Colorado's top offensive players this season is Nazem Kadri, who has 63 points (21 goals, 42 assists) and plays an average of 19:14 per game.

Mikko Rantanen has 58 points (1.3 per game), scoring 26 goals and adding 32 assists.

Cale Makar has scored 18 goals and added 32 assists through 45 games for Colorado.

Darcy Kuemper has a goals against average of 2.4, and a .920 save percentage (13th in the league).

Avalanche Injuries: Jacob MacDonald: Out (Undisclosed), Bowen Byram: Out (Personal), Stefan Matteau: Out (Lower body)

Boston Impact Players

Brad Marchand has collected 21 goals and 27 assists in 39 games for Boston, good for 48 points.

David Pastrnak has helped lead the attack for Boston this season with 25 goals and 21 assists.

Boston's Patrice Bergeron is among the leaders on the team with 35 total points (12 goals and 23 assists).

Linus Ullmark has 700 saves while giving up 70 goals (2.8 goals against average) with a .909 save percentage (27th in the league).

Bruins Injuries: Brandon Carlo: Day To Day (Wrist), Jakub Zboril: Out (Lower Body)

Regional restrictions apply.