Boston Bruins vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

The Columbus Blue Jackets (28-25-1) host the Boston Bruins (32-18-4) during Saturday's NHL action, starting at 7:00 PM ET at Nationwide Arena. The Blue Jackets rank ninth in the Eastern Conference with 57 points and the Bruins are seventh in the Eastern Conference with 68 points.

How to Watch Columbus vs. Boston

Game Day: Saturday, March 5, 2022

Saturday, March 5, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NHL Network

NHL Network Arena: Nationwide Arena

Betting Information for Columbus vs. Boston

Columbus and Boston Stats

The Blue Jackets score 3.3 goals per game (ninth in league), and the Bruins are conceding 2.7 (seventh).

The Bruins score 2.9 goals per game (20th in NHL), and the Blue Jackets concede 3.6 (31st).

In terms of goal differential, Columbus is -19 on the season (22nd in NHL).

Boston's goal differential is +8 on the season (14th in the NHL).

On the power play, the Blue Jackets have scored 23 goals (on 17.2% of opportunities, 23rd in NHL), and short-handed the Bruins have conceded 32 (killing off 81.6% of penalties, 10th in league).

The Bruins have scored 38 power-play goals (on 24.4% of opportunities, seventh in NHL), and short-handed the Blue Jackets have conceded 30 (killing off 80.9% of penalties, 13th in league).

Boston Impact Players

David Pastrnak's 54 points are pivotal for Boston. He has recorded 29 goals and 25 assists in 54 games.

Brad Marchand is one of the top contributors for Boston with 53 total points (1.2 per game), with 23 goals and 30 assists in 43 games.

Patrice Bergeron is a top player on offense for Boston with 15 goals and 26 assists.

Linus Ullmark has given up 76 goals (2.8 goals against average) and amassed 749 saves with a .908 save percentage (27th in the league).

Bruins Injuries: Curtis Lazar: Day To Day (Upper Body), Jakub Zboril: Out (Lower Body)

Columbus Impact Players

Boone Jenner is Columbus' top contributor with 43 points. He has 23 goals and 20 assists this season.

Jakub Voracek has accumulated 40 points (0.8 per game), scoring two goals and adding 38 assists.

Patrik Laine has scored 20 goals and added 18 assists through 35 games for Columbus.

In 18 games, Joonas Korpisalo has conceded 62 goals (3.82 goals against average) and has racked up 486 saves.

Blue Jackets Injuries: Eric Robinson: Out (Lower body), Brendan Gaunce: Day To Day (Upper Body), Daniil Tarasov: Out For Season (Hip), Adam Boqvist: Out (Upper Body), Jake Bean: Out (Lower body), Alexandre Texier: Out (Finger), Joonas Korpisalo: Out (Lower Body), Zach Werenski: Day To Day (Lower Body)

