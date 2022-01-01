Boston Bruins vs. Detroit Red Wings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

Dec 31, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Washington Capitals goaltender Ilya Samsonov (30) makes a save and tries to gain control against Detroit Red Wings left wing Lucas Raymond (23) during the second period at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The Sunday NHL slate includes the Boston Bruins (14-10-2) visiting the Detroit Red Wings (15-14-3) at Little Caesars Arena, starting at 1:00 PM ET. The Bruins rank 11th in the Eastern Conference (30 points), while the Red Wings are eighth in the Eastern Conference (33 points).

How to Watch Detroit vs. Boston

Game Day: Sunday, January 2, 2022

Sunday, January 2, 2022 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Arena: Little Caesars Arena

Betting Information for Boston vs. Detroit

Favorite Spread Total Bruins -1.5 5.5

Boston and Detroit Stats

The Bruins score 2.7 goals per game (70 in 26 games), and the Red Wings concede 3.3 (107 in 32).

The Red Wings put up 2.8 goals per game (88 in 32 games), and the Bruins concede 2.6 (68 in 26).

Boston is +2 overall in terms of goals this season, 17th in the NHL.

Detroit is 25th in the league in goal differential, at -19 (-0.6 per game).

On the power play, the Bruins have scored 18 goals (on 23.7% of opportunities, ninth in NHL), and short-handed the Red Wings have conceded 20 (killing off 77.3% of penalties, 24th in league).

The Bruins have conceded 15 goals while short-handed (killing off 81.0% of penalties), and the Red Wings have scored 13 power-play goals (successful on 15.1% of opportunities).

Detroit Impact Players

Dylan Larkin has scored 15 goals (0.5 per game) and dished out 14 assists (0.5 per game), contributing to the Detroit offense with 29 total points (1.0 per game). He averages 2.9 shots per game, shooting 18.5%.

Lucas Raymond has helped lead the offense for Detroit this season with 10 goals and 18 assists.

Moritz Seider's three goals and 18 assists add up to 21 points this season.

Alex Nedeljkovic has given up 54 goals (2.6 per game) and collected 591 saves (28.1 per game) with a .916 save percentage (19th in the league).

Thomas Greiss has an .895 save percentage, has made 366 saves (24.4 per game), and has given up 43 goals (2.9 per game).

Red Wings Injuries: Robby Fabbri: Out (COVID-19), Michael Rasmussen: Out (COVID-19), Mitchell Stephens: Out (Lower Body), Jakub Vrana: Out (Shoulder), Troy Stecher: Out (Wrist), Seth Barton: Out (Undisclosed)

Boston Impact Players

Brad Marchand has been vital to Boston this season, with 27 points in 22 games.

Patrice Bergeron has 10 goals and 13 assists to total 23 points (0.9 per game).

David Pastrnak has scored eight goals and added 13 assists through 27 games for Boston.

Jeremy Swayman has allowed 32 goals (2.3 per game) and recorded 354 saves (25.3 per game).

Boston also makes use of Linus Ullmark in goal. He has conceded 30 goals (2.3 per game) and racked up 353 saves (27.2 per game), with a .922 save percentage (11th in the league).

Bruins Injuries: Jakub Zboril: Out (Lower Body), Anton Blidh: Out (COVID-19)

