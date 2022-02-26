How to Watch Boston Bruins vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
NHL play on Monday features the Los Angeles Kings (28-17-7) hosting the Boston Bruins (30-17-4) at Staples Center, starting at 10:30 PM ET. The Kings are sixth (with 63 points) in the Western Conference and the Bruins are eighth (64 points) in the Eastern Conference.
- Game Day: Monday, February 28, 2022
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV: NHL Network
- Arena: Staples Center
Betting Information for Los Angeles vs. Boston
Los Angeles and Boston Stats
- The Kings are 17th in the league in goals scored per game (2.9), and the Bruins are 12th in goals allowed (2.8).
- The Bruins are 22nd in the league in goals scored per game (2.8), and the Kings are sixth in goals conceded (2.7).
- Los Angeles is +10 overall in goal differential this season, 14th in the NHL.
- Boston is 0 overall in terms of goals this season, 15th in the league.
- The Bruins have conceded 29 power-play goals (eighth in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Kings have scored 27 power-play goals (27th in power-play percentage).
- The Bruins have scored 36 power-play goals (successful on 24.2% of opportunities), and the Kings have conceded 35 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.5% of penalties).
Boston Impact Players
- David Pastrnak has collected 28 goals and 22 assists in 51 games for Boston, good for 50 points.
- Brad Marchand has collected 48 points this season, with 21 goals and 27 assists.
- Boston's Patrice Bergeron is among the leading scorers on the team with 37 total points (13 goals and 24 assists).
- Linus Ullmark has allowed 72 goals (2.8 goals against average) and amassed 725 saves with a .910 save percentage (26th in the league).
Bruins Injuries: Curtis Lazar: Day To Day (Upper Body), Jakub Zboril: Out (Lower Body)
Los Angeles Impact Players
- One of Los Angeles' top offensive players this season is Anze Kopitar, who has scored 49 points in 52 games (15 goals and 34 assists).
- Adrian Kempe has picked up 36 points (0.7 per game), scoring 25 goals and adding 11 assists.
- Viktor Arvidsson's 34 points this season have come via 15 goals and 19 assists.
- In 21 games, Cal Petersen has conceded 56 goals (2.68 goals against average) and has racked up 494 saves.
Kings Injuries: Alexander Edler: Out (Lower-body), Sean Walker: Out For Season (Lower body), Lias Andersson: Out (Undisclosed)
Regional restrictions apply.
