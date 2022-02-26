Skip to main content

How to Watch Boston Bruins vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 21, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron (37) celebrates with right wing David Pastrnak (88), left wing Taylor Hall (71), and defenseman Brandon Carlo (25) after scoring a goal against the Colorado Avalanche during the second period at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

NHL play on Monday features the Los Angeles Kings (28-17-7) hosting the Boston Bruins (30-17-4) at Staples Center, starting at 10:30 PM ET. The Kings are sixth (with 63 points) in the Western Conference and the Bruins are eighth (64 points) in the Eastern Conference.

Los Angeles and Boston Stats

  • The Kings are 17th in the league in goals scored per game (2.9), and the Bruins are 12th in goals allowed (2.8).
  • The Bruins are 22nd in the league in goals scored per game (2.8), and the Kings are sixth in goals conceded (2.7).
  • Los Angeles is +10 overall in goal differential this season, 14th in the NHL.
  • Boston is 0 overall in terms of goals this season, 15th in the league.
  • The Bruins have conceded 29 power-play goals (eighth in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Kings have scored 27 power-play goals (27th in power-play percentage).
  • The Bruins have scored 36 power-play goals (successful on 24.2% of opportunities), and the Kings have conceded 35 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.5% of penalties).

Boston Impact Players

  • David Pastrnak has collected 28 goals and 22 assists in 51 games for Boston, good for 50 points.
  • Brad Marchand has collected 48 points this season, with 21 goals and 27 assists.
  • Boston's Patrice Bergeron is among the leading scorers on the team with 37 total points (13 goals and 24 assists).
  • Linus Ullmark has allowed 72 goals (2.8 goals against average) and amassed 725 saves with a .910 save percentage (26th in the league).

Bruins Injuries: Curtis Lazar: Day To Day (Upper Body), Jakub Zboril: Out (Lower Body)

Los Angeles Impact Players

  • One of Los Angeles' top offensive players this season is Anze Kopitar, who has scored 49 points in 52 games (15 goals and 34 assists).
  • Adrian Kempe has picked up 36 points (0.7 per game), scoring 25 goals and adding 11 assists.
  • Viktor Arvidsson's 34 points this season have come via 15 goals and 19 assists.
  • In 21 games, Cal Petersen has conceded 56 goals (2.68 goals against average) and has racked up 494 saves.

Kings Injuries: Alexander Edler: Out (Lower-body), Sean Walker: Out For Season (Lower body), Lias Andersson: Out (Undisclosed)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

February
28
2022

Boston Bruins at Los Angeles Kings

TV CHANNEL: NHL Network
Time
10:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

