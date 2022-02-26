Feb 21, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron (37) celebrates with right wing David Pastrnak (88), left wing Taylor Hall (71), and defenseman Brandon Carlo (25) after scoring a goal against the Colorado Avalanche during the second period at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

NHL play on Monday features the Los Angeles Kings (28-17-7) hosting the Boston Bruins (30-17-4) at Staples Center, starting at 10:30 PM ET. The Kings are sixth (with 63 points) in the Western Conference and the Bruins are eighth (64 points) in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Los Angeles vs. Boston

Game Day: Monday, February 28, 2022

Monday, February 28, 2022 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: NHL Network

NHL Network Arena: Staples Center

Betting Information for Los Angeles vs. Boston

Los Angeles and Boston Stats

The Kings are 17th in the league in goals scored per game (2.9), and the Bruins are 12th in goals allowed (2.8).

The Bruins are 22nd in the league in goals scored per game (2.8), and the Kings are sixth in goals conceded (2.7).

Los Angeles is +10 overall in goal differential this season, 14th in the NHL.

Boston is 0 overall in terms of goals this season, 15th in the league.

The Bruins have conceded 29 power-play goals (eighth in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Kings have scored 27 power-play goals (27th in power-play percentage).

The Bruins have scored 36 power-play goals (successful on 24.2% of opportunities), and the Kings have conceded 35 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.5% of penalties).

Boston Impact Players

David Pastrnak has collected 28 goals and 22 assists in 51 games for Boston, good for 50 points.

Brad Marchand has collected 48 points this season, with 21 goals and 27 assists.

Boston's Patrice Bergeron is among the leading scorers on the team with 37 total points (13 goals and 24 assists).

Linus Ullmark has allowed 72 goals (2.8 goals against average) and amassed 725 saves with a .910 save percentage (26th in the league).

Bruins Injuries: Curtis Lazar: Day To Day (Upper Body), Jakub Zboril: Out (Lower Body)

Los Angeles Impact Players

One of Los Angeles' top offensive players this season is Anze Kopitar, who has scored 49 points in 52 games (15 goals and 34 assists).

Adrian Kempe has picked up 36 points (0.7 per game), scoring 25 goals and adding 11 assists.

Viktor Arvidsson's 34 points this season have come via 15 goals and 19 assists.

In 21 games, Cal Petersen has conceded 56 goals (2.68 goals against average) and has racked up 494 saves.

Kings Injuries: Alexander Edler: Out (Lower-body), Sean Walker: Out For Season (Lower body), Lias Andersson: Out (Undisclosed)

