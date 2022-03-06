Skip to main content

How to Watch Boston Bruins vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 5, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (88) celebrates the game winning goal during the shootout against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports

NHL action on Monday features the Boston Bruins (34-18-4) hosting the Los Angeles Kings (30-19-7) at TD Garden, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Bruins rank seventh in the Eastern Conference (72 points), and the Kings are fifth in the Western Conference (67 points).

How to Watch Boston vs. Los Angeles

Betting Information for Boston vs. Los Angeles

Bruins vs Kings Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Bruins

-1.5

6

Boston and Los Angeles Stats

  • The Bruins score 3.0 goals per game (17th in league), and the Kings are conceding 2.8 (11th).
  • On average, the Kings put up 2.9 goals in a game (18th in league), and the Bruins concede 2.8 (ninth).
  • Boston is +11 overall in goal differential this season, 13th in the NHL.
  • Los Angeles' goal differential is +6 on the season (15th in the league).
  • The Bruins have scored 39 power-play goals (successful on 24.5% of opportunities), and the Kings have conceded 38 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.5% of penalties).
  • The Kings have scored 28 power-play goals (on 16.1% of opportunities, 28th in NHL), and short-handed the Bruins have conceded 34 (killing off 81.0% of penalties, 11th in league).

Boston Impact Players

  • One of Boston's top contributing offensive players this season is David Pastrnak, who has 57 points (31 goals, 26 assists) and plays an average of 18:48 per game.
  • Brad Marchand has 55 points (1.2 per game), scoring 23 goals and adding 32 assists.
  • Patrice Bergeron has scored 16 goals and added 26 assists through 52 games for Boston.
  • In 28 games, Linus Ullmark has conceded 76 goals (2.80 goals against average) and has racked up 749 saves.

Bruins Injuries: Curtis Lazar: Day To Day (Upper Body), Jakub Zboril: Out (Lower Body)

Los Angeles Impact Players

  • Anze Kopitar's 15 goals and 36 assists in 57 games for Los Angeles add up to 51 total points on the season.
  • Viktor Arvidsson has posted 38 total points (0.8 per game) this season. He has 18 goals and 20 assists.
  • Adrian Kempe has posted 25 goals on the season, adding 11 assists.
  • Cal Petersen has an .899 save percentage (40th in the league), with 570 total saves, giving up 64 goals (2.7 goals against average).

Kings Injuries: Brendan Lemieux: Day To Day (Lower-body), Alexander Edler: Out (Lower-body), Sean Walker: Out For Season (Lower body), Lias Andersson: Out (Undisclosed)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

March
7
2022

Los Angeles Kings at Boston Bruins

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
