How to Watch Boston Bruins vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
NHL action on Monday features the Boston Bruins (34-18-4) hosting the Los Angeles Kings (30-19-7) at TD Garden, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Bruins rank seventh in the Eastern Conference (72 points), and the Kings are fifth in the Western Conference (67 points).
How to Watch Boston vs. Los Angeles
- Game Day: Monday, March 7, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NESN
- Arena: TD Garden
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Boston vs. Los Angeles
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Bruins
-1.5
6
Boston and Los Angeles Stats
- The Bruins score 3.0 goals per game (17th in league), and the Kings are conceding 2.8 (11th).
- On average, the Kings put up 2.9 goals in a game (18th in league), and the Bruins concede 2.8 (ninth).
- Boston is +11 overall in goal differential this season, 13th in the NHL.
- Los Angeles' goal differential is +6 on the season (15th in the league).
- The Bruins have scored 39 power-play goals (successful on 24.5% of opportunities), and the Kings have conceded 38 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.5% of penalties).
- The Kings have scored 28 power-play goals (on 16.1% of opportunities, 28th in NHL), and short-handed the Bruins have conceded 34 (killing off 81.0% of penalties, 11th in league).
Boston Impact Players
- One of Boston's top contributing offensive players this season is David Pastrnak, who has 57 points (31 goals, 26 assists) and plays an average of 18:48 per game.
- Brad Marchand has 55 points (1.2 per game), scoring 23 goals and adding 32 assists.
- Patrice Bergeron has scored 16 goals and added 26 assists through 52 games for Boston.
- In 28 games, Linus Ullmark has conceded 76 goals (2.80 goals against average) and has racked up 749 saves.
Bruins Injuries: Curtis Lazar: Day To Day (Upper Body), Jakub Zboril: Out (Lower Body)
Los Angeles Impact Players
- Anze Kopitar's 15 goals and 36 assists in 57 games for Los Angeles add up to 51 total points on the season.
- Viktor Arvidsson has posted 38 total points (0.8 per game) this season. He has 18 goals and 20 assists.
- Adrian Kempe has posted 25 goals on the season, adding 11 assists.
- Cal Petersen has an .899 save percentage (40th in the league), with 570 total saves, giving up 64 goals (2.7 goals against average).
Kings Injuries: Brendan Lemieux: Day To Day (Lower-body), Alexander Edler: Out (Lower-body), Sean Walker: Out For Season (Lower body), Lias Andersson: Out (Undisclosed)
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
March
7
2022
Los Angeles Kings at Boston Bruins
TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)