    How to Watch Boston Bruins vs. Minnesota Wild: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 20, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; The stick of Minnesota Wild right wing Ryan Hartman (38) flies through the air as Dallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen (4) controls the puck during the first period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

    Thursday's NHL schedule will see the Boston Bruins (16-10-2) take the ice against the Minnesota Wild (19-10-2), starting at 7:00 PM ET at TD Garden. The Bruins rank eighth in the Eastern Conference with 34 points and the Wild are seventh in the Western Conference with 40 points.

    How to Watch Boston vs. Minnesota

    Betting Information for Boston vs. Minnesota

    Boston and Minnesota Stats

    • The Bruins score 2.8 goals per game (19th in NHL), and the Wild concede 3.1 (18th).
    • The Wild score 3.6 goals per game (third in league), and the Bruins are conceding 2.6 (sixth).
    • Boston has a +7 goal differential on the season, 13th in the NHL.
    • Minnesota has a +17 goal differential on the season, ninth in the NHL.
    • On the power play, the Bruins have scored 18 goals (on 21.7% of opportunities, 11th in NHL), and short-handed the Wild have conceded 21 (killing off 80.7% of penalties, 17th in league).
    • The Wild have scored 17 power-play goals (successful on 16.8% of opportunities), and the Bruins have conceded 16 goals while short-handed (killing off 81.6% of penalties).

    Boston Impact Players

    • One of Boston's top offensive players this season is Brad Marchand, who has scored 30 points in 24 games (11 goals and 19 assists).
    • Patrice Bergeron has accumulated 24 points (0.9 per game), scoring 11 goals and adding 13 assists.
    • David Pastrnak's 21 points this season have come via eight goals and 13 assists.
    • Jeremy Swayman allows 2.2 goals per game and records 25.1 saves per contest.
    • Linus Ullmark has a .919 save percentage (14th in the league), and has allowed 33 goals (2.4 per game) while recording 374 saves (26.7 per game).

    Bruins Injuries: Karson Kuhlman: Out (COVID-19), Jake DeBrusk: Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Jakub Zboril: Out (Lower Body), Anton Blidh: Out (COVID-19)

    Minnesota Impact Players

    • Kirill Kaprizov is one of the top offensive options for Minnesota with 39 points (1.3 per game), with 13 goals and 26 assists in 31 games (playing 19:25 per game).
    • Ryan Hartman has helped lead the offense for Minnesota this season with 15 goals and 13 assists.
    • Minnesota's Mats Zuccarello is among the leaders on the team with 25 total points (eight goals and 17 assists).
    • Cam Talbot has a .909 save percentage (25th in the league). He has 710 saves (29.6 per game), and has given up 71 goals (3.0 per game).
    • Kaapo Kahkonen has a .906 save percentage, making 184 saves (23.0 per game) and giving up 19 goals (2.4 per game).

    Wild Injuries: Jared Spurgeon: Out (Lower-body), Joel Eriksson Ek: Out (Upper body), Cam Talbot: Day To Day (Lower body), Jordan Greenway: Out (Health Protocols)

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    January
    6
    2022

    Minnesota Wild at Boston Bruins

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

