How to Watch Boston Bruins vs. Minnesota Wild: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Thursday's NHL schedule will see the Boston Bruins (16-10-2) take the ice against the Minnesota Wild (19-10-2), starting at 7:00 PM ET at TD Garden. The Bruins rank eighth in the Eastern Conference with 34 points and the Wild are seventh in the Western Conference with 40 points.
How to Watch Boston vs. Minnesota
- Game Day: Thursday, January 6, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: TD Garden
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Boston vs. Minnesota
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
-
-
-
Boston and Minnesota Stats
- The Bruins score 2.8 goals per game (19th in NHL), and the Wild concede 3.1 (18th).
- The Wild score 3.6 goals per game (third in league), and the Bruins are conceding 2.6 (sixth).
- Boston has a +7 goal differential on the season, 13th in the NHL.
- Minnesota has a +17 goal differential on the season, ninth in the NHL.
- On the power play, the Bruins have scored 18 goals (on 21.7% of opportunities, 11th in NHL), and short-handed the Wild have conceded 21 (killing off 80.7% of penalties, 17th in league).
- The Wild have scored 17 power-play goals (successful on 16.8% of opportunities), and the Bruins have conceded 16 goals while short-handed (killing off 81.6% of penalties).
Boston Impact Players
- One of Boston's top offensive players this season is Brad Marchand, who has scored 30 points in 24 games (11 goals and 19 assists).
- Patrice Bergeron has accumulated 24 points (0.9 per game), scoring 11 goals and adding 13 assists.
- David Pastrnak's 21 points this season have come via eight goals and 13 assists.
- Jeremy Swayman allows 2.2 goals per game and records 25.1 saves per contest.
- Linus Ullmark has a .919 save percentage (14th in the league), and has allowed 33 goals (2.4 per game) while recording 374 saves (26.7 per game).
Bruins Injuries: Karson Kuhlman: Out (COVID-19), Jake DeBrusk: Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Jakub Zboril: Out (Lower Body), Anton Blidh: Out (COVID-19)
Minnesota Impact Players
- Kirill Kaprizov is one of the top offensive options for Minnesota with 39 points (1.3 per game), with 13 goals and 26 assists in 31 games (playing 19:25 per game).
- Ryan Hartman has helped lead the offense for Minnesota this season with 15 goals and 13 assists.
- Minnesota's Mats Zuccarello is among the leaders on the team with 25 total points (eight goals and 17 assists).
- Cam Talbot has a .909 save percentage (25th in the league). He has 710 saves (29.6 per game), and has given up 71 goals (3.0 per game).
- Kaapo Kahkonen has a .906 save percentage, making 184 saves (23.0 per game) and giving up 19 goals (2.4 per game).
Wild Injuries: Jared Spurgeon: Out (Lower-body), Joel Eriksson Ek: Out (Upper body), Cam Talbot: Day To Day (Lower body), Jordan Greenway: Out (Health Protocols)
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
January
6
2022
Minnesota Wild at Boston Bruins
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)