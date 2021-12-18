Boston Bruins vs. Montreal Canadiens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Boston Bruins vs. Montreal Canadiens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Saturday's NHL action will see the Boston Bruins (14-10-2) hit the ice against the Montreal Canadiens (7-21-3), starting at 7:00 PM ET at Bell Centre. The Bruins sit in ninth place and the Canadiens are 16th in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch Montreal vs. Boston
- Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NHL Network
- Arena: Bell Centre
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Boston vs. Montreal
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
-
-
-
Boston and Montreal Stats
- On average, the Bruins score 2.7 goals in a game (21st in NHL), and the Canadiens give up 3.5 (29th).
- The Canadiens are 31st in the NHL in scoring (2.1 goals per game), and the Bruins are sixth on defense (2.6 against).
- Boston is 17th in the league in goal differential, at +2 (+0.1 per game).
- Montreal is 31st in the NHL in goal differential, at -43 (-1.4 per game).
- The Canadiens have conceded 27 goals while short-handed (killing off 71.6% of penalties), and the Bruins have scored 18 power-play goals (successful on 23.7% of opportunities).
- The Canadiens have scored 11 power-play goals (successful on 12.5% of opportunities), and the Bruins have conceded 15 goals while short-handed (killing off 81.0% of penalties).
Montreal Impact Players
- Nicholas Suzuki has totaled six goals and 12 assists in 31 games for Montreal, good for 18 points.
- Tyler Toffoli has helped lead the offense for Montreal this season with five goals and 12 assists.
- Jonathan Drouin has netted four goals on the season, adding 11 assists.
- Jake Allen has given up 68 goals (3.0 per game) and compiled 632 saves (27.5 per game) with a .903 save percentage (34th in the league).
- Samuel Montembeault has an .897 save percentage, has made 200 saves (25.0 per game), and has allowed 23 goals (2.9 per game).
Canadiens Injuries: Josh Anderson: Out (Upper body), Christian Dvorak: Out (Lower-body), Joel Edmundson: Out (Undisclosed), Carey Price: Out (Knee), Paul Byron: Out (Lower body), Tyler Toffoli: Out (Hand), Shea Weber: Out (Lower body)
Boston Impact Players
- Brad Marchand is Boston's leading contributor with 27 points. He has 11 goals and 16 assists this season.
- Patrice Bergeron has 23 points (0.9 per game), scoring 10 goals and adding 13 assists.
- David Pastrnak's 21 points this season have come via eight goals and 13 assists.
- Jeremy Swayman has conceded 32 goals (2.3 per game) and recorded 354 saves (25.3 per game) with a .917 save percentage (19th in the league).
- Linus Ullmark has a .922 save percentage (13th in the league). He has 353 saves (29.4 per game), and has conceded 30 goals (2.5 per game).
Bruins Injuries: Jeremy Swayman: Out (COVID-19), Jakub Zboril: Out (Lower Body), Anton Blidh: Out (COVID-19), Trent Frederic: Out (COVID-19), Patrice Bergeron: Out (COVID-19)
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
December
18
2021
Boston Bruins at Montreal Canadiens
TV CHANNEL: NHL Network
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)