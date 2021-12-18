Boston Bruins vs. Montreal Canadiens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

Skip to main content
    How to Watch Boston Bruins vs. Montreal Canadiens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 11, 2021; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) skates against the Calgary Flames during the third period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

    Saturday's NHL action will see the Boston Bruins (14-10-2) hit the ice against the Montreal Canadiens (7-21-3), starting at 7:00 PM ET at Bell Centre. The Bruins sit in ninth place and the Canadiens are 16th in the Eastern Conference.

    How to Watch Montreal vs. Boston

    Betting Information for Boston vs. Montreal

    Bruins vs Canadiens Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    -

    -

    -

    Boston and Montreal Stats

    • On average, the Bruins score 2.7 goals in a game (21st in NHL), and the Canadiens give up 3.5 (29th).
    • The Canadiens are 31st in the NHL in scoring (2.1 goals per game), and the Bruins are sixth on defense (2.6 against).
    • Boston is 17th in the league in goal differential, at +2 (+0.1 per game).
    • Montreal is 31st in the NHL in goal differential, at -43 (-1.4 per game).
    • The Canadiens have conceded 27 goals while short-handed (killing off 71.6% of penalties), and the Bruins have scored 18 power-play goals (successful on 23.7% of opportunities).
    • The Canadiens have scored 11 power-play goals (successful on 12.5% of opportunities), and the Bruins have conceded 15 goals while short-handed (killing off 81.0% of penalties).

    Montreal Impact Players

    • Nicholas Suzuki has totaled six goals and 12 assists in 31 games for Montreal, good for 18 points.
    • Tyler Toffoli has helped lead the offense for Montreal this season with five goals and 12 assists.
    • Jonathan Drouin has netted four goals on the season, adding 11 assists.
    • Jake Allen has given up 68 goals (3.0 per game) and compiled 632 saves (27.5 per game) with a .903 save percentage (34th in the league).
    • Samuel Montembeault has an .897 save percentage, has made 200 saves (25.0 per game), and has allowed 23 goals (2.9 per game).

    Canadiens Injuries: Josh Anderson: Out (Upper body), Christian Dvorak: Out (Lower-body), Joel Edmundson: Out (Undisclosed), Carey Price: Out (Knee), Paul Byron: Out (Lower body), Tyler Toffoli: Out (Hand), Shea Weber: Out (Lower body)

    Boston Impact Players

    • Brad Marchand is Boston's leading contributor with 27 points. He has 11 goals and 16 assists this season.
    • Patrice Bergeron has 23 points (0.9 per game), scoring 10 goals and adding 13 assists.
    • David Pastrnak's 21 points this season have come via eight goals and 13 assists.
    • Jeremy Swayman has conceded 32 goals (2.3 per game) and recorded 354 saves (25.3 per game) with a .917 save percentage (19th in the league).
    • Linus Ullmark has a .922 save percentage (13th in the league). He has 353 saves (29.4 per game), and has conceded 30 goals (2.5 per game).

    Bruins Injuries: Jeremy Swayman: Out (COVID-19), Jakub Zboril: Out (Lower Body), Anton Blidh: Out (COVID-19), Trent Frederic: Out (COVID-19), Patrice Bergeron: Out (COVID-19)

    How To Watch

    December
    18
    2021

    Boston Bruins at Montreal Canadiens

    TV CHANNEL: NHL Network
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Dec 11, 2021; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) skates against the Calgary Flames during the third period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
