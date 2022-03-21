Boston Bruins vs. Montreal Canadiens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/21/2022

How to Watch Boston Bruins vs. Montreal Canadiens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
NHL play on Monday includes the Montreal Canadiens (16-36-9) hosting the Boston Bruins (38-19-5) at Bell Centre, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Canadiens rank 16th and the Bruins seventh in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch Montreal vs. Boston
- Game Day: Monday, March 21, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NHL Network
- Arena: Bell Centre
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Montreal vs. Boston
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
-
-
-
Montreal and Boston Stats
- The Canadiens score 2.5 goals per game (155 in 61 games), and the Bruins concede 2.7 (169 in 62).
- The Bruins are 18th in the NHL in scoring (2.9 goals per game), and the Canadiens are 32nd defensively (3.8 against).
- Montreal is -74 overall in terms of goals this season, 32nd in the NHL.
- Boston is +13 overall in terms of goals this season, 13th in the league.
- The Bruins have conceded 36 power-play goals (11th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Canadiens have scored 26 power-play goals (31st in power-play percentage).
- The Canadiens have conceded 53 goals while short-handed (killing off 74.3% of penalties), and the Bruins have scored 43 power-play goals (successful on 24.7% of opportunities).
Boston Impact Players
- David Pastrnak's 33 goals and 28 assists in 62 games for Boston add up to 61 total points on the season.
- Brad Marchand has racked up 59 points this season, with 25 goals and 34 assists.
- Taylor Hall's 13 goals and 32 assists add up to 45 points this season.
- Linus Ullmark has 820 saves while allowing 82 goals (2.7 goals against average) with a .909 save percentage (23rd in the league).
Bruins Injuries: Jakub Zboril: Out (Lower Body), Patrice Bergeron: Out (Arm)
Montreal Impact Players
- Nicholas Suzuki has been a top contributor on Montreal this season, with 45 points in 62 games.
- Cole Caufield has 29 points (0.6 per game), scoring 12 goals and adding 17 assists.
- Rem Pitlick's season total of 28 points has come from 12 goals and 16 assists.
- Samuel Montembeault has a 3.7 goals against average, and 799 saves. His .894 save percentage ranks 45th in the league.
Canadiens Injuries: Ryan Poehling: Out (Upper Body), Carey Price: Out (Knee), Josh Anderson: Day To Day (Lower Body), Kale Clague: Out (Undisclosed), Andrew Hammond: Out (Lower Body), David Savard: Out (Ankle), Shea Weber: Out (Lower body)
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
March
21
2022
Boston Bruins at Montreal Canadiens
TV CHANNEL: NHL Network
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)