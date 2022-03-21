Boston Bruins vs. Montreal Canadiens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/21/2022

How to Watch Boston Bruins vs. Montreal Canadiens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 16, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (88) skates with the puck against the Minnesota Wild during the third period at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

NHL play on Monday includes the Montreal Canadiens (16-36-9) hosting the Boston Bruins (38-19-5) at Bell Centre, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Canadiens rank 16th and the Bruins seventh in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Montreal vs. Boston

Game Day: Monday, March 21, 2022

Monday, March 21, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NHL Network

NHL Network Arena: Bell Centre

Bell Centre Live Stream on fuboTV:

Betting Information for Montreal vs. Boston

Montreal and Boston Stats

The Canadiens score 2.5 goals per game (155 in 61 games), and the Bruins concede 2.7 (169 in 62).

The Bruins are 18th in the NHL in scoring (2.9 goals per game), and the Canadiens are 32nd defensively (3.8 against).

Montreal is -74 overall in terms of goals this season, 32nd in the NHL.

Boston is +13 overall in terms of goals this season, 13th in the league.

The Bruins have conceded 36 power-play goals (11th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Canadiens have scored 26 power-play goals (31st in power-play percentage).

The Canadiens have conceded 53 goals while short-handed (killing off 74.3% of penalties), and the Bruins have scored 43 power-play goals (successful on 24.7% of opportunities).

Boston Impact Players

David Pastrnak's 33 goals and 28 assists in 62 games for Boston add up to 61 total points on the season.

Brad Marchand has racked up 59 points this season, with 25 goals and 34 assists.

Taylor Hall's 13 goals and 32 assists add up to 45 points this season.

Linus Ullmark has 820 saves while allowing 82 goals (2.7 goals against average) with a .909 save percentage (23rd in the league).

Bruins Injuries: Jakub Zboril: Out (Lower Body), Patrice Bergeron: Out (Arm)

Montreal Impact Players

Nicholas Suzuki has been a top contributor on Montreal this season, with 45 points in 62 games.

Cole Caufield has 29 points (0.6 per game), scoring 12 goals and adding 17 assists.

Rem Pitlick's season total of 28 points has come from 12 goals and 16 assists.

Samuel Montembeault has a 3.7 goals against average, and 799 saves. His .894 save percentage ranks 45th in the league.

Canadiens Injuries: Ryan Poehling: Out (Upper Body), Carey Price: Out (Knee), Josh Anderson: Day To Day (Lower Body), Kale Clague: Out (Undisclosed), Andrew Hammond: Out (Lower Body), David Savard: Out (Ankle), Shea Weber: Out (Lower body)

