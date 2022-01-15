Skip to main content

How to Watch Boston Bruins vs. Nashville Predators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 11, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi (59) skates against the Colorado Avalanche during the third period at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Bruins (20-12-2) host the Nashville Predators (24-12-2) at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts on January 15, 2022, starting at 1:00 PM ET. The Bruins sit in eighth place in the Eastern Conference with 42 points and the Predators rank first in the Western Conference with 50 points.

How to Watch Boston vs. Nashville

Betting Information for Boston vs. Nashville

Bruins vs Predators Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Bruins

-1.5

5.5

Boston and Nashville Stats

  • The Bruins are 14th in the NHL in goals scored per game (three), and the Predators are ninth in goals allowed (2.7).
  • The Predators are 13th in the league in goals scored per game (3.1), and the Bruins are fourth in goals allowed (2.6).
  • Boston is +12 overall in terms of goals this season, 12th in the league.
  • Nashville's goal differential is +15 on the season (12th in the NHL).
  • The Predators have conceded 23 goals while short-handed (killing off 82.3% of penalties), and the Bruins have scored 24 power-play goals (successful on 23.1% of opportunities).
  • The Bruins have conceded 19 goals while short-handed (seventh in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Predators have scored 31 power-play goals (fourth in power-play percentage).

Boston Impact Players

  • Brad Marchand has been a major player for Boston this season, with 40 points in 29 games.
  • David Pastrnak has 16 goals and 14 assists to total 30 points (0.9 per game).
  • Patrice Bergeron has scored 11 goals and added 17 assists through 33 games for Boston.
  • In 17 games, Linus Ullmark has conceded 42 goals (2.5 goals against average) and has recorded 475 saves.

Bruins Injuries: Trent Frederic: Day To Day (Upper Body), Derek Forbort: Out (Health Protocols), Jakub Zboril: Out (Lower Body), Nick Foligno: Day To Day (Lower Body), Matt Grzelcyk: Out (Health Protocols), Connor Clifton: Out (Health Protocols), John Moore: Day To Day (Upper Body)

Nashville Impact Players

  • Roman Josi's 12 goals and 26 assists in 36 games for Nashville add up to 38 total points on the season.
  • Matt Duchene has helped lead the offense for Nashville this season with 17 goals and 17 assists.
  • Nashville's Mikael Granlund is among the leading scorers on the team with 33 total points (five goals and 28 assists).
  • Juuse Saros has allowed 70 goals (2.3 goals against average) and amassed 887 saves with a .927 save percentage (fourth-best in the league).

Predators Injuries: Filip Forsberg: Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Thomas Novak: Out (Health Protocols)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

January
15
2022

Nashville Predators at Boston Bruins

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

