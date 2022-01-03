Boston Bruins vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

Dec 31, 2021; Newark, New Jersey, USA; New Jersey Devils left wing Jesper Bratt (63), center Jack Hughes (86) and center Dawson Mercer (18) celebrate Hughes game winning goal against the Edmonton Oilers during overtime at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

NHL play on Tuesday features a meeting in Boston, Massachusetts between the Boston Bruins (15-10-2) and New Jersey Devils (12-15-5) at TD Garden, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Bruins rank eighth with 32 points and the Devils are 12th with 29 points in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Boston vs. New Jersey

Game Day: Tuesday, January 4, 2022

Tuesday, January 4, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Arena: TD Garden

Betting Information for Boston vs. New Jersey

Boston and New Jersey Stats

The Bruins are 23rd in the league in scoring (2.7 goals per game), and the Devils are 25th on defense (3.4 against).

The Devils are 17th in the NHL in scoring (2.8 goals per game), and the Bruins are sixth on defense (2.6 against).

Boston is +3 overall in terms of goals this season, 17th in the NHL.

New Jersey has a -18 goal differential on the season, 24th in the league.

The Devils have conceded 18 power-play goals (14th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Bruins have scored 18 power-play goals (11th in power-play percentage).

The Bruins have conceded 16 goals while short-handed (killing off 80.7% of penalties), and the Devils have scored 13 power-play goals (successful on 14.6% of opportunities).

Boston Impact Players

One of Boston's top offensive players this season is Brad Marchand, who has scored 29 points in 23 games (11 goals and 18 assists).

Patrice Bergeron is another of Boston's most productive contributors through 27 games, with 10 goals and 13 assists.

David Pastrnak's 21 points this season have come via eight goals and 13 assists.

Jeremy Swayman concedes 2.1 goals per game and racks up 23.6 saves per contest.

Linus Ullmark has a .919 save percentage (14th in the league). He has 374 saves (28.8 per game), and has conceded 33 goals (2.5 per game).

Bruins Injuries: Karson Kuhlman: Out (COVID-19), Jakub Zboril: Out (Lower Body), Anton Blidh: Out (COVID-19)

New Jersey Impact Players

Jesper Bratt has scored nine goals (0.3 per game) and put up 20 assists (0.6 per game), fueling the New Jersey offense with 29 total points (0.9 per game). He takes 2.7 shots per game, shooting 10.5%.

Andreas Johnsson has totaled 21 total points (0.6 per game) this campaign. He has nine goals and 12 assists.

Dougie Hamilton has 20 points so far, including seven goals and 13 assists.

Mackenzie Blackwood has 463 saves (24.4 per game) while giving up 53 goals (2.8 per game) with an .897 save percentage (40th in the league).

Jonathan Bernier has recorded 238 total saves (23.8 per game) with a .902 save percentage, giving up 26 goals (2.6 per game).

Devils Injuries: Ryan Graves: Day To Day (Health Protocols), Miles Wood: Out (Hip), Nico Hischier: Day To Day (Health Protocols), Jonathan Bernier: Out (Hip), Tyce Thompson: Out (Upper Body), Jesper Bratt: Day To Day (Illness), P.K. Subban: Out (COVID-19), Jimmy Vesey: Out (COVID-19), Christian Jaros: Out (COVID-19)

