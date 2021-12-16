Boston Bruins vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/16/2021

Skip to main content
    How to Watch Boston Bruins vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 14, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron (37) celebrates with right wing David Pastrnak (88) after scoring against the Vegas Golden Knights during the third period at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

    The New York Islanders (7-12-5) take the ice against the Boston Bruins (14-9-2) during Thursday's NHL action, starting at 7:30 PM ET at UBS Arena. The Islanders rank 14th with 19 points and the Bruins are ninth with 30 points in the Eastern Conference.

    How to Watch New York vs. Boston

    Betting Information for New York vs. Boston

    Islanders vs Bruins Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Islanders

    -1.5

    5.5

    New York and Boston Stats

    • The Islanders are scoring 2.1 goals per game (30th in league), and the Bruins are conceding 2.6 (sixth).
    • The Bruins are 19th in the league in scoring (2.8 goals per game), and the Islanders are 16th on defense (2.9 against).
    • New York is -19 overall in terms of goals this season, 27th in the league.
    • Boston's goal differential is +4 on the season (14th in the league).
    • The Islanders have scored 10 power-play goals (successful on 15.9% of opportunities), and the Bruins have conceded 14 goals while short-handed (killing off 81.1% of penalties).
    • The Bruins have scored 18 power-play goals (on 24.7% of opportunities, sixth in NHL), and short-handed the Islanders have conceded 12 (killing off 82.9% of penalties, eighth in league).

    Boston Impact Players

    • Brad Marchand's 27 points are important for Boston. He has 11 goals and 16 assists in 21 games.
    • Patrice Bergeron has scored 23 total points (0.9 per game) this season. He has 10 goals and 13 assists.
    • David Pastrnak is a crucial player on offense for Boston with eight goals and 13 assists.
    • Jeremy Swayman has a .917 save percentage (17th in the league), with 354 total saves (25.3 per game), allowing 32 goals (2.3 per game).
    • Linus Ullmark has a .921 save percentage, making 328 total saves (29.8 per game) and allowing 28 goals (2.5 per game).

    Bruins Injuries: Jeremy Swayman: Out (COVID-19), Jakub Zboril: Out (Lower Body), Anton Blidh: Out (COVID-19), Brandon Carlo: Day To Day (Lower Body), Trent Frederic: Out (COVID-19), Patrice Bergeron: Out (COVID-19)

    New York Impact Players

    • Mathew Barzal is one of New York's leading contributors (17 total points), having registered five goals and 12 assists.
    • Oliver Wahlstrom has 13 points (0.5 per game), scoring eight goals and adding five assists.
    • Brock Nelson has 12 total points for New York, with nine goals and three assists.
    • In 18 games, Ilya Sorokin has conceded 43 goals (2.4 per game) and has recorded 541 saves (30.1 per game).
    • Semyon Varlamov has conceded 22 goals (3.1 per game) and racked up 167 saves (23.9 per game) with an .884 save percentage.

    Islanders Injuries: Mathew Barzal: Out (COVID-19), Ryan Pulock: Out (Lower Body)

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    16
    2021

    Boston Bruins at New York Islanders

    TV CHANNEL: NESN
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

