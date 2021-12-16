Boston Bruins vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/16/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Boston Bruins vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New York Islanders (7-12-5) take the ice against the Boston Bruins (14-9-2) during Thursday's NHL action, starting at 7:30 PM ET at UBS Arena. The Islanders rank 14th with 19 points and the Bruins are ninth with 30 points in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch New York vs. Boston
- Game Day: Thursday, December 16, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NESN
- Arena: UBS Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for New York vs. Boston
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Islanders
-1.5
5.5
New York and Boston Stats
- The Islanders are scoring 2.1 goals per game (30th in league), and the Bruins are conceding 2.6 (sixth).
- The Bruins are 19th in the league in scoring (2.8 goals per game), and the Islanders are 16th on defense (2.9 against).
- New York is -19 overall in terms of goals this season, 27th in the league.
- Boston's goal differential is +4 on the season (14th in the league).
- The Islanders have scored 10 power-play goals (successful on 15.9% of opportunities), and the Bruins have conceded 14 goals while short-handed (killing off 81.1% of penalties).
- The Bruins have scored 18 power-play goals (on 24.7% of opportunities, sixth in NHL), and short-handed the Islanders have conceded 12 (killing off 82.9% of penalties, eighth in league).
Boston Impact Players
- Brad Marchand's 27 points are important for Boston. He has 11 goals and 16 assists in 21 games.
- Patrice Bergeron has scored 23 total points (0.9 per game) this season. He has 10 goals and 13 assists.
- David Pastrnak is a crucial player on offense for Boston with eight goals and 13 assists.
- Jeremy Swayman has a .917 save percentage (17th in the league), with 354 total saves (25.3 per game), allowing 32 goals (2.3 per game).
- Linus Ullmark has a .921 save percentage, making 328 total saves (29.8 per game) and allowing 28 goals (2.5 per game).
Bruins Injuries: Jeremy Swayman: Out (COVID-19), Jakub Zboril: Out (Lower Body), Anton Blidh: Out (COVID-19), Brandon Carlo: Day To Day (Lower Body), Trent Frederic: Out (COVID-19), Patrice Bergeron: Out (COVID-19)
New York Impact Players
- Mathew Barzal is one of New York's leading contributors (17 total points), having registered five goals and 12 assists.
- Oliver Wahlstrom has 13 points (0.5 per game), scoring eight goals and adding five assists.
- Brock Nelson has 12 total points for New York, with nine goals and three assists.
- In 18 games, Ilya Sorokin has conceded 43 goals (2.4 per game) and has recorded 541 saves (30.1 per game).
- Semyon Varlamov has conceded 22 goals (3.1 per game) and racked up 167 saves (23.9 per game) with an .884 save percentage.
Islanders Injuries: Mathew Barzal: Out (COVID-19), Ryan Pulock: Out (Lower Body)
Regional restrictions apply.
