Feb 9, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks defenseman Luke Schenn (2) skates away from New York Islanders forward Brock Nelson (29) in the second period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports

The NHL schedule on Thursday features a showdown between the New York Islanders (17-20-6) and the Boston Bruins (27-16-4), starting at 7:30 PM ET at UBS Arena. The Islanders are 11th in the Eastern Conference (40 points), and the Bruins are eighth in the Eastern Conference (58 points).

How to Watch New York vs. Boston

Game Day: Thursday, February 17, 2022

Thursday, February 17, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Arena: UBS Arena

UBS Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for New York vs. Boston

Favorite Spread Total Islanders -1.5 5.5

New York and Boston Stats

On average, the Islanders post 2.4 goals in a game (29th in NHL), and the Bruins allow 2.8 (14th).

On average, the Bruins post 2.8 goals in a game (22nd in NHL), and the Islanders give up 2.8 (10th).

New York is -15 overall in terms of goals this season, 21st in the NHL.

Boston is 19th in the league in terms of goal differential, at -3.

The Islanders have scored 20 power-play goals (successful on 18.0% of opportunities), and the Bruins have conceded 27 goals while short-handed (killing off 82.5% of penalties).

The Bruins have scored 35 power-play goals (on 25.2% of opportunities, sixth in NHL), and short-handed the Islanders have conceded 19 (killing off 82.1% of penalties, 11th in league).

Boston Impact Players

Brad Marchand has scored 21 goals (0.5 per game) and dished out 27 assists (0.7 per game), fueling the Boston offense with 48 total points (1.2 per game). He takes 3.1 shots per game, shooting 17.6%.

David Pastrnak has scored 45 total points (1.0 per game) this campaign. He has 24 goals and 21 assists.

Patrice Bergeron's 12 goals and 23 assists add up to 35 points this season.

Linus Ullmark has given up 67 goals (2.8 goals against average) and amassed 675 saves with a .910 save percentage (26th in the league).

Bruins Injuries: Jakub Zboril: Out (Lower Body)

New York Impact Players

Mathew Barzal is New York's leading contributor with 31 points. He has 11 goals and 20 assists this season.

Brock Nelson is another of New York's most productive contributors through 34 games, with 15 goals and eight assists.

Josh Bailey has scored three goals and added 18 assists through 38 games for New York.

In 30 games, Ilya Sorokin has conceded 74 goals (2.51 goals against average) and has racked up 845 saves.

Islanders Injuries: Semyon Varlamov: Out (Health Protocols)

Regional restrictions apply.