Skip to main content

How to Watch Boston Bruins vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 9, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks defenseman Luke Schenn (2) skates away from New York Islanders forward Brock Nelson (29) in the second period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 9, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks defenseman Luke Schenn (2) skates away from New York Islanders forward Brock Nelson (29) in the second period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports

The NHL schedule on Thursday features a showdown between the New York Islanders (17-20-6) and the Boston Bruins (27-16-4), starting at 7:30 PM ET at UBS Arena. The Islanders are 11th in the Eastern Conference (40 points), and the Bruins are eighth in the Eastern Conference (58 points).

How to Watch New York vs. Boston

Betting Information for New York vs. Boston

Islanders vs Bruins Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Islanders

-1.5

5.5

New York and Boston Stats

  • On average, the Islanders post 2.4 goals in a game (29th in NHL), and the Bruins allow 2.8 (14th).
  • On average, the Bruins post 2.8 goals in a game (22nd in NHL), and the Islanders give up 2.8 (10th).
  • New York is -15 overall in terms of goals this season, 21st in the NHL.
  • Boston is 19th in the league in terms of goal differential, at -3.
  • The Islanders have scored 20 power-play goals (successful on 18.0% of opportunities), and the Bruins have conceded 27 goals while short-handed (killing off 82.5% of penalties).
  • The Bruins have scored 35 power-play goals (on 25.2% of opportunities, sixth in NHL), and short-handed the Islanders have conceded 19 (killing off 82.1% of penalties, 11th in league).

Boston Impact Players

  • Brad Marchand has scored 21 goals (0.5 per game) and dished out 27 assists (0.7 per game), fueling the Boston offense with 48 total points (1.2 per game). He takes 3.1 shots per game, shooting 17.6%.
  • David Pastrnak has scored 45 total points (1.0 per game) this campaign. He has 24 goals and 21 assists.
  • Patrice Bergeron's 12 goals and 23 assists add up to 35 points this season.
  • Linus Ullmark has given up 67 goals (2.8 goals against average) and amassed 675 saves with a .910 save percentage (26th in the league).

Bruins Injuries: Jakub Zboril: Out (Lower Body)

New York Impact Players

  • Mathew Barzal is New York's leading contributor with 31 points. He has 11 goals and 20 assists this season.
  • Brock Nelson is another of New York's most productive contributors through 34 games, with 15 goals and eight assists.
  • Josh Bailey has scored three goals and added 18 assists through 38 games for New York.
  • In 30 games, Ilya Sorokin has conceded 74 goals (2.51 goals against average) and has racked up 845 saves.

Islanders Injuries: Semyon Varlamov: Out (Health Protocols)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

February
17
2022

Boston Bruins at New York Islanders

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Feb 5, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Central Division forward Kyle Connor (81) of the Winnipeg Jets skates with the puck during the 2022 NHL All-Star Game at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Winnipeg Jets vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/17/2022

5 minutes ago
Feb 11, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Anaheim Ducks center Ryan Getzlaf (15) skates with the puck away from Seattle Kraken left wing Jared McCann (16) in the first period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Seattle Kraken vs. Winnipeg Jets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/17/2022

5 minutes ago
Feb 15, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) shoots over Miami Heat center Omer Yurtseven (77) and forward P.J. Tucker (17) during the second quarter at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/17/2022

5 minutes ago
Feb 12, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) is defended by San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell (24) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Dallas Mavericks vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/17/2022

5 minutes ago
USATSI_17693810
College Basketball

How to Watch Colorado at Cal

5 minutes ago
Seattle Sounders Raul Ruidiaz
CONCACAF Liga de Campeones

How to Watch Motagua vs. Seattle Sounders FC

5 minutes ago
Dec 29, 2021; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans guard A.J. Hoggard (11) shoots the ball against High Point Panthers guard John-Michael Wright (1) in the second half at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

High Point vs. Longwood: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/17/2022

5 minutes ago
Dec 29, 2021; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans guard A.J. Hoggard (11) shoots the ball against High Point Panthers guard John-Michael Wright (1) in the second half at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Longwood vs. High Point: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/17/2022

5 minutes ago
Feb 5, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; UCF Knights guard Darius Perry (2) drives to the basket as Memphis Tigers guard Lester Quinones (11) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

UCF vs. Houston: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/17/2022

5 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy