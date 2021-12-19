Boston Bruins vs. Ottawa Senators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Boston Bruins vs. Ottawa Senators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Sunday NHL schedule includes the Ottawa Senators (9-17-1) hosting the Boston Bruins (14-10-2) at Canadian Tire Centre, starting at 5:00 PM ET. The Senators are 15th (with 19 points) and the Bruins ninth (30 points) in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch Ottawa vs. Boston
- Game Day: Sunday, December 19, 2021
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: NESN
- Arena: Canadian Tire Centre
Ottawa and Boston Stats
- The Senators are 17th in the NHL in scoring (2.8 goals per game), and the Bruins are seventh on defense (2.6 against).
- On average, the Bruins put up 2.7 goals in a game (21st in NHL), and the Senators allow 3.6 (31st).
- Ottawa is 28th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at -22.
- Boston has a +2 goal differential on the season, 16th in the league.
- On the power play, the Senators have scored 18 goals (on 20.0% of opportunities, 12th in NHL), and short-handed the Bruins have conceded 15 (killing off 81.0% of penalties, 13th in league).
- The Bruins have scored 18 power-play goals (on 23.7% of opportunities, eighth in NHL), and short-handed the Senators have conceded 20 (killing off 77.3% of penalties, 25th in league).
Boston Impact Players
- Brad Marchand's 11 goals and 16 assists in 21 games for Boston add up to 27 total points on the season.
- Patrice Bergeron has helped lead the attack for Boston this season with 10 goals and 13 assists.
- David Pastrnak has 21 points so far, including eight goals and 13 assists.
- Jeremy Swayman has played 14 games this season, conceding 32 goals (2.3 per game) with 354 saves (25.3 per game) and a .917 save percentage (19th in the league).
- Linus Ullmark has recorded 353 total saves (29.4 per game) with a .922 save percentage, conceding 30 goals (2.5 per game).
Bruins Injuries: Jeremy Swayman: Out (COVID-19), Jakub Zboril: Out (Lower Body), Anton Blidh: Out (COVID-19), Curtis Lazar: Out (COVID-19), Taylor Hall: Out (COVID-19), Trent Frederic: Out (COVID-19), Patrice Bergeron: Out (COVID-19)
Ottawa Impact Players
- Drake Batherson is Ottawa's leading contributor with 28 points. He has nine goals and 19 assists this season.
- Brady Tkachuk has totaled 22 points (0.9 per game), scoring 12 goals and adding 10 assists.
- Joshua Norris has 14 goals and eight assists for Ottawa.
- Filip Gustavsson has allowed 3.6 goals per game this season and is racking up 30.3 saves per matchup. His .893 save percentage ranks 44th in the league.
- Anton Forsberg has conceded 32 goals (2.5 per game) and recorded 321 saves (24.7 per game) with a .909 save percentage (30th in the league).
Senators Injuries: Erik Brannstrom: Out (Hand), Shane Pinto: Out (Shoulder), Nikita Zaitsev: Out (Heel), Josh Brown: Out (Upper Body), Colin White: Out (Shoulder)
