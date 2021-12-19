Boston Bruins vs. Ottawa Senators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

Dec 14, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron (37) celebrates with right wing David Pastrnak (88) after scoring against the Vegas Golden Knights during the third period at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

The Sunday NHL schedule includes the Ottawa Senators (9-17-1) hosting the Boston Bruins (14-10-2) at Canadian Tire Centre, starting at 5:00 PM ET. The Senators are 15th (with 19 points) and the Bruins ninth (30 points) in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Ottawa vs. Boston

Game Day: Sunday, December 19, 2021

Sunday, December 19, 2021 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Arena: Canadian Tire Centre

Betting Information for Ottawa vs. Boston

Ottawa and Boston Stats

The Senators are 17th in the NHL in scoring (2.8 goals per game), and the Bruins are seventh on defense (2.6 against).

On average, the Bruins put up 2.7 goals in a game (21st in NHL), and the Senators allow 3.6 (31st).

Ottawa is 28th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at -22.

Boston has a +2 goal differential on the season, 16th in the league.

On the power play, the Senators have scored 18 goals (on 20.0% of opportunities, 12th in NHL), and short-handed the Bruins have conceded 15 (killing off 81.0% of penalties, 13th in league).

The Bruins have scored 18 power-play goals (on 23.7% of opportunities, eighth in NHL), and short-handed the Senators have conceded 20 (killing off 77.3% of penalties, 25th in league).

Boston Impact Players

Brad Marchand's 11 goals and 16 assists in 21 games for Boston add up to 27 total points on the season.

Patrice Bergeron has helped lead the attack for Boston this season with 10 goals and 13 assists.

David Pastrnak has 21 points so far, including eight goals and 13 assists.

Jeremy Swayman has played 14 games this season, conceding 32 goals (2.3 per game) with 354 saves (25.3 per game) and a .917 save percentage (19th in the league).

Linus Ullmark has recorded 353 total saves (29.4 per game) with a .922 save percentage, conceding 30 goals (2.5 per game).

Bruins Injuries: Jeremy Swayman: Out (COVID-19), Jakub Zboril: Out (Lower Body), Anton Blidh: Out (COVID-19), Curtis Lazar: Out (COVID-19), Taylor Hall: Out (COVID-19), Trent Frederic: Out (COVID-19), Patrice Bergeron: Out (COVID-19)

Ottawa Impact Players

Drake Batherson is Ottawa's leading contributor with 28 points. He has nine goals and 19 assists this season.

Brady Tkachuk has totaled 22 points (0.9 per game), scoring 12 goals and adding 10 assists.

Joshua Norris has 14 goals and eight assists for Ottawa.

Filip Gustavsson has allowed 3.6 goals per game this season and is racking up 30.3 saves per matchup. His .893 save percentage ranks 44th in the league.

Anton Forsberg has conceded 32 goals (2.5 per game) and recorded 321 saves (24.7 per game) with a .909 save percentage (30th in the league).

Senators Injuries: Erik Brannstrom: Out (Hand), Shane Pinto: Out (Shoulder), Nikita Zaitsev: Out (Heel), Josh Brown: Out (Upper Body), Colin White: Out (Shoulder)

