Boston Bruins vs. Ottawa Senators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

How to Watch Boston Bruins vs. Ottawa Senators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Boston Bruins (27-17-4) visit the Ottawa Senators (18-25-4) during Saturday's NHL schedule, starting at 7:00 PM ET at Canadian Tire Centre. The Bruins sit in eighth place and the Senators are 12th in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch Ottawa vs. Boston
- Game Day: Saturday, February 19, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NESN
- Arena: Canadian Tire Centre
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Boston vs. Ottawa
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Bruins
-1.5
5.5
Boston and Ottawa Stats
- On average, the Bruins score 2.8 goals in a game (22nd in league), and the Senators concede 3.2 (23rd).
- The Senators are 24th in the NHL in goals scored per game (2.7), and the Bruins are 15th in goals conceded (2.9).
- Boston is 18th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at -6.
- Ottawa is -24 overall in terms of goals this season, 23rd in the NHL.
- On the power play, the Bruins have scored 35 goals (on 24.8% of opportunities, seventh in NHL), and short-handed the Senators have conceded 28 (killing off 81.0% of penalties, 13th in league).
- The Senators have scored 25 power-play goals (24th in league in power-play percentage), and the Bruins have conceded 28 while short-handed (11th in penalty-kill percentage).
Ottawa Impact Players
- Brady Tkachuk has recorded 16 goals and 21 assists in 44 games for Ottawa, good for 37 points.
- Drake Batherson has amassed 34 points this season, with 13 goals and 21 assists.
- Ottawa's Joshua Norris is among the top offensive players on the team with 26 total points (18 goals and eight assists).
- Anton Forsberg has 570 saves while giving up 52 goals (2.8 goals against average) with a .916 save percentage (17th in the league).
Senators Injuries: Thomas Chabot: Out (Undisclosed), Shane Pinto: Out (Shoulder), Drake Batherson: Out (Ankle), Josh Norris: Out (Shoulder), Colin White: Out (Shoulder), Matt Murray: Out (Undisclosed)
Boston Impact Players
- Brad Marchand is Boston's leading contributor with 48 points. He has 21 goals and 27 assists this season.
- David Pastrnak has 24 goals and 21 assists to total 45 points (0.9 per game).
- Patrice Bergeron's 35 points this season have come via 12 goals and 23 assists.
- Linus Ullmark has a 2.8 goals against average, and 700 saves. His .909 save percentage ranks 28th in the league.
Bruins Injuries: Brandon Carlo: Day To Day (Wrist), Jakub Zboril: Out (Lower Body)
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
February
19
2022
Boston Bruins at Ottawa Senators
TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)