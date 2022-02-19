Boston Bruins vs. Ottawa Senators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

Feb 1, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) skates with the puck over the blue line during the first period of a game against the Seattle Kraken at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Bruins (27-17-4) visit the Ottawa Senators (18-25-4) during Saturday's NHL schedule, starting at 7:00 PM ET at Canadian Tire Centre. The Bruins sit in eighth place and the Senators are 12th in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Ottawa vs. Boston

Game Day: Saturday, February 19, 2022

Saturday, February 19, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Arena: Canadian Tire Centre

Betting Information for Boston vs. Ottawa

Favorite Spread Total Bruins -1.5 5.5

Boston and Ottawa Stats

On average, the Bruins score 2.8 goals in a game (22nd in league), and the Senators concede 3.2 (23rd).

The Senators are 24th in the NHL in goals scored per game (2.7), and the Bruins are 15th in goals conceded (2.9).

Boston is 18th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at -6.

Ottawa is -24 overall in terms of goals this season, 23rd in the NHL.

On the power play, the Bruins have scored 35 goals (on 24.8% of opportunities, seventh in NHL), and short-handed the Senators have conceded 28 (killing off 81.0% of penalties, 13th in league).

The Senators have scored 25 power-play goals (24th in league in power-play percentage), and the Bruins have conceded 28 while short-handed (11th in penalty-kill percentage).

Ottawa Impact Players

Brady Tkachuk has recorded 16 goals and 21 assists in 44 games for Ottawa, good for 37 points.

Drake Batherson has amassed 34 points this season, with 13 goals and 21 assists.

Ottawa's Joshua Norris is among the top offensive players on the team with 26 total points (18 goals and eight assists).

Anton Forsberg has 570 saves while giving up 52 goals (2.8 goals against average) with a .916 save percentage (17th in the league).

Senators Injuries: Thomas Chabot: Out (Undisclosed), Shane Pinto: Out (Shoulder), Drake Batherson: Out (Ankle), Josh Norris: Out (Shoulder), Colin White: Out (Shoulder), Matt Murray: Out (Undisclosed)

Boston Impact Players

Brad Marchand is Boston's leading contributor with 48 points. He has 21 goals and 27 assists this season.

David Pastrnak has 24 goals and 21 assists to total 45 points (0.9 per game).

Patrice Bergeron's 35 points this season have come via 12 goals and 23 assists.

Linus Ullmark has a 2.8 goals against average, and 700 saves. His .909 save percentage ranks 28th in the league.

Bruins Injuries: Brandon Carlo: Day To Day (Wrist), Jakub Zboril: Out (Lower Body)

