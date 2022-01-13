How to Watch Boston Bruins vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Boston Bruins (19-12-2) take the ice against the Philadelphia Flyers (13-15-7) in NHL action on Thursday, starting at 7:00 PM ET at TD Garden. The Bruins are eighth (with 40 points) and the Flyers 11th (33 points) in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch Boston vs. Philadelphia
- Game Day: Thursday, January 13, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: TD Garden
Betting Information for Boston vs. Philadelphia
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Bruins
-1.5
6
Boston and Philadelphia Stats
- On average, the Bruins post three goals in a game (15th in league), and the Flyers concede 3.3 (21st).
- The Flyers are 26th in the league in scoring (2.6 goals per game), and the Bruins are eighth defensively (2.7 against).
- Boston is +11 overall in terms of goals this season, 13th in the NHL.
- Philadelphia is -26 overall in terms of goals this season, 26th in the league.
- On the power play, the Bruins have scored 22 goals (on 22% of opportunities, 10th in NHL), and short-handed the Flyers have conceded 22 (killing off 79.8% of penalties, 17th in league).
- The Flyers have scored 16 power-play goals (on 16.2% of opportunities, 26th in NHL), and short-handed the Bruins have conceded 18 (killing off 83.2% of penalties, seventh in league).
Boston Impact Players
- Brad Marchand has been a big player for Boston this season, with 39 points in 28 games.
- Patrice Bergeron has 28 points (0.9 per game), scoring 11 goals and adding 17 assists.
- David Pastrnak's 27 points this season have come via 13 goals and 14 assists.
- Linus Ullmark has a goals against average of 2.5, and a .919 save percentage (12th in the league).
Bruins Injuries: Trent Frederic: Day To Day (Upper body), Derek Forbort: Out (Health Protocols), Jakub Zboril: Out (Lower Body), Nick Foligno: Day To Day (Lower body), Matt Grzelcyk: Out (Health Protocols), Connor Clifton: Out (Health Protocols), John Moore: Day To Day (Upper body)
Philadelphia Impact Players
- Claude Giroux's 28 points are important for Philadelphia. He has put up 11 goals and 17 assists in 32 games.
- Cam Atkinson has collected 26 points this season, with 14 goals and 12 assists.
- Travis Konecny has earned five goals on the season, chipping in 14 assists.
- Carter Hart has given up 60 goals (2.9 goals against average) and amassed 620 saves with a .912 save percentage (19th in the league).
- Martin Jones has 449 saves and a .909 save percentage, giving up 45 goals (3.2 goals against average).
Flyers Injuries: Gerald Mayhew: Day To Day (Upper Body), Ryan Ellis: Out (Lower-body), Tanner Laczynski: Out For Season (Hip), Nate Thompson: Out (Shoulder), Rasmus Ristolainen: Out (COVID-19 Protocol), Patrick Brown: Out (Knee), Samuel Morin: Out (Lower body)
