Jan 12, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) skates through a sea of hats after scoring his third goal of the game during the second period against the Montreal Canadiens at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Bruins (19-12-2) take the ice against the Philadelphia Flyers (13-15-7) in NHL action on Thursday, starting at 7:00 PM ET at TD Garden. The Bruins are eighth (with 40 points) and the Flyers 11th (33 points) in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Boston vs. Philadelphia

Game Day: Thursday, January 13, 2022

Thursday, January 13, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: TD Garden

TD Garden

Betting Information for Boston vs. Philadelphia

Favorite Spread Total Bruins -1.5 6

Boston and Philadelphia Stats

On average, the Bruins post three goals in a game (15th in league), and the Flyers concede 3.3 (21st).

The Flyers are 26th in the league in scoring (2.6 goals per game), and the Bruins are eighth defensively (2.7 against).

Boston is +11 overall in terms of goals this season, 13th in the NHL.

Philadelphia is -26 overall in terms of goals this season, 26th in the league.

On the power play, the Bruins have scored 22 goals (on 22% of opportunities, 10th in NHL), and short-handed the Flyers have conceded 22 (killing off 79.8% of penalties, 17th in league).

The Flyers have scored 16 power-play goals (on 16.2% of opportunities, 26th in NHL), and short-handed the Bruins have conceded 18 (killing off 83.2% of penalties, seventh in league).

Boston Impact Players

Brad Marchand has been a big player for Boston this season, with 39 points in 28 games.

Patrice Bergeron has 28 points (0.9 per game), scoring 11 goals and adding 17 assists.

David Pastrnak's 27 points this season have come via 13 goals and 14 assists.

Linus Ullmark has a goals against average of 2.5, and a .919 save percentage (12th in the league).

Bruins Injuries: Trent Frederic: Day To Day (Upper body), Derek Forbort: Out (Health Protocols), Jakub Zboril: Out (Lower Body), Nick Foligno: Day To Day (Lower body), Matt Grzelcyk: Out (Health Protocols), Connor Clifton: Out (Health Protocols), John Moore: Day To Day (Upper body)

Philadelphia Impact Players

Claude Giroux's 28 points are important for Philadelphia. He has put up 11 goals and 17 assists in 32 games.

Cam Atkinson has collected 26 points this season, with 14 goals and 12 assists.

Travis Konecny has earned five goals on the season, chipping in 14 assists.

Carter Hart has given up 60 goals (2.9 goals against average) and amassed 620 saves with a .912 save percentage (19th in the league).

Martin Jones has 449 saves and a .909 save percentage, giving up 45 goals (3.2 goals against average).

Flyers Injuries: Gerald Mayhew: Day To Day (Upper Body), Ryan Ellis: Out (Lower-body), Tanner Laczynski: Out For Season (Hip), Nate Thompson: Out (Shoulder), Rasmus Ristolainen: Out (COVID-19 Protocol), Patrick Brown: Out (Knee), Samuel Morin: Out (Lower body)

