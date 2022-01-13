Skip to main content

How to Watch Boston Bruins vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 12, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) skates through a sea of hats after scoring his third goal of the game during the second period against the Montreal Canadiens at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 12, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) skates through a sea of hats after scoring his third goal of the game during the second period against the Montreal Canadiens at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Bruins (19-12-2) take the ice against the Philadelphia Flyers (13-15-7) in NHL action on Thursday, starting at 7:00 PM ET at TD Garden. The Bruins are eighth (with 40 points) and the Flyers 11th (33 points) in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Boston vs. Philadelphia

Betting Information for Boston vs. Philadelphia

Bruins vs Flyers Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Bruins

-1.5

6

Boston and Philadelphia Stats

  • On average, the Bruins post three goals in a game (15th in league), and the Flyers concede 3.3 (21st).
  • The Flyers are 26th in the league in scoring (2.6 goals per game), and the Bruins are eighth defensively (2.7 against).
  • Boston is +11 overall in terms of goals this season, 13th in the NHL.
  • Philadelphia is -26 overall in terms of goals this season, 26th in the league.
  • On the power play, the Bruins have scored 22 goals (on 22% of opportunities, 10th in NHL), and short-handed the Flyers have conceded 22 (killing off 79.8% of penalties, 17th in league).
  • The Flyers have scored 16 power-play goals (on 16.2% of opportunities, 26th in NHL), and short-handed the Bruins have conceded 18 (killing off 83.2% of penalties, seventh in league).

Boston Impact Players

  • Brad Marchand has been a big player for Boston this season, with 39 points in 28 games.
  • Patrice Bergeron has 28 points (0.9 per game), scoring 11 goals and adding 17 assists.
  • David Pastrnak's 27 points this season have come via 13 goals and 14 assists.
  • Linus Ullmark has a goals against average of 2.5, and a .919 save percentage (12th in the league).

Bruins Injuries: Trent Frederic: Day To Day (Upper body), Derek Forbort: Out (Health Protocols), Jakub Zboril: Out (Lower Body), Nick Foligno: Day To Day (Lower body), Matt Grzelcyk: Out (Health Protocols), Connor Clifton: Out (Health Protocols), John Moore: Day To Day (Upper body)

Philadelphia Impact Players

  • Claude Giroux's 28 points are important for Philadelphia. He has put up 11 goals and 17 assists in 32 games.
  • Cam Atkinson has collected 26 points this season, with 14 goals and 12 assists.
  • Travis Konecny has earned five goals on the season, chipping in 14 assists.
  • Carter Hart has given up 60 goals (2.9 goals against average) and amassed 620 saves with a .912 save percentage (19th in the league).
  • Martin Jones has 449 saves and a .909 save percentage, giving up 45 goals (3.2 goals against average).

Flyers Injuries: Gerald Mayhew: Day To Day (Upper Body), Ryan Ellis: Out (Lower-body), Tanner Laczynski: Out For Season (Hip), Nate Thompson: Out (Shoulder), Rasmus Ristolainen: Out (COVID-19 Protocol), Patrick Brown: Out (Knee), Samuel Morin: Out (Lower body)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

January
13
2022

Philadelphia Flyers at Boston Bruins

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Dec 10, 2021; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin (26) looks to take a shot on goal during the second period against the New York Rangers at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Nashville Predators vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/13/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 11, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators center Mikael Granlund (64) skates against the Colorado Avalanche during the first period at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Buffalo Sabres vs. Nashville Predators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/13/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 9, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Blues center Jordan Kyrou (25) celebrates with teammates after scoring the game winning goal against the Dallas Stars during the third period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Seattle Kraken vs. St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/13/2022

1 minute ago
Dec 29, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken right wing Jordan Eberle (7) skates with the puck against Philadelphia Flyers center Kevin Hayes (13) during the third period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

St. Louis Blues vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/13/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 11, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) grabs a rebound in front of New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart (3) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/13/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 11, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) grabs a rebound in front of New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart (3) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/13/2022

1 minute ago
Grand Canyon
College Basketball

How to Watch Abilene Christian at Grand Canyon

1 minute ago
TENNESSEE VOLUINTEERS
College Basketball

How to Watch Tennessee at Vanderbilt

1 minute ago
Nov 23, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) moves to shoot the ball while Jackson State Tigers forward Isaiah Williams (13) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Indiana at Iowa

1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy