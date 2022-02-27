Boston Bruins vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

How to Watch Boston Bruins vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Boston Bruins (30-17-4) visit the San Jose Sharks (23-22-6) during Saturday's NHL schedule, starting at 10:00 PM ET at SAP Center at San Jose. The Bruins rank eighth in the Eastern Conference and the Sharks are 13th in the Western Conference.
How to Watch San Jose vs. Boston
- Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: NESN
- Arena: SAP Center at San Jose
Arena: SAP Center at San Jose
Betting Information for Boston vs. San Jose
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Bruins
-1.5
5.5
Boston and San Jose Stats
- On average, the Bruins put up 2.8 goals in a game (22nd in league), and the Sharks concede 3.1 (21st).
- The Sharks are 24th in the NHL in scoring (2.7 goals per game), and the Bruins are 12th defensively (2.8 against).
- In terms of goal differential, Boston is 0 on the season (15th in league).
- San Jose's goal differential is -23 on the season (23rd in the NHL).
- The Sharks have conceded 19 power-play goals (second in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Bruins have scored 36 power-play goals (seventh in power-play percentage).
- The Bruins have conceded 29 goals while short-handed (eighth in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Sharks have scored 27 power-play goals (17th in power-play percentage).
San Jose Impact Players
- Timo Meier's 23 goals and 29 assists in 46 games for San Jose add up to 52 total points on the season.
- Tomas Hertl is a top offensive contributor for San Jose with 42 total points this season. He has scored 22 goals and added 20 assists in 51 games.
- Logan Couture has 38 points so far, including 18 goals and 20 assists.
- Adin Hill has a .901 save percentage (36th in the league), with 558 total saves, allowing 61 goals (2.8 goals against average).
Sharks Injuries: Nikolai Knyzhov: Out (Lower-body), Nicolas Meloche: Day To Day (Illness), Erik Karlsson: Out (Forearm), Rudolfs Balcers: Day To Day (Upper Body), Adin Hill: Out (Lower-body), Jaycob Megna: Out (Foot)
Boston Impact Players
- David Pastrnak is Boston's leading contributor with 50 points. He has 28 goals and 22 assists this season.
- Brad Marchand has 21 goals and 27 assists to total 48 points (1.2 per game).
- Patrice Bergeron has 13 goals and 24 assists for Boston.
- Linus Ullmark has a goals against average of 2.8, and a .910 save percentage (26th in the league).
Bruins Injuries: Curtis Lazar: Day To Day (Upper Body), Jakub Zboril: Out (Lower Body)
