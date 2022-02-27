Boston Bruins vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

Feb 22, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; San Jose Sharks left wing Alexander Barabanov (94), center Tomas Hertl (48), right wing Timo Meier (28) and defenseman Brent Burns (88) celebrate after a goal against the Anaheim Ducks in the second period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Bruins (30-17-4) visit the San Jose Sharks (23-22-6) during Saturday's NHL schedule, starting at 10:00 PM ET at SAP Center at San Jose. The Bruins rank eighth in the Eastern Conference and the Sharks are 13th in the Western Conference.

How to Watch San Jose vs. Boston

Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022

Saturday, February 26, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Arena: SAP Center at San Jose

SAP Center at San Jose Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Boston vs. San Jose

Favorite Spread Total Bruins -1.5 5.5

Boston and San Jose Stats

On average, the Bruins put up 2.8 goals in a game (22nd in league), and the Sharks concede 3.1 (21st).

The Sharks are 24th in the NHL in scoring (2.7 goals per game), and the Bruins are 12th defensively (2.8 against).

In terms of goal differential, Boston is 0 on the season (15th in league).

San Jose's goal differential is -23 on the season (23rd in the NHL).

The Sharks have conceded 19 power-play goals (second in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Bruins have scored 36 power-play goals (seventh in power-play percentage).

The Bruins have conceded 29 goals while short-handed (eighth in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Sharks have scored 27 power-play goals (17th in power-play percentage).

San Jose Impact Players

Timo Meier's 23 goals and 29 assists in 46 games for San Jose add up to 52 total points on the season.

Tomas Hertl is a top offensive contributor for San Jose with 42 total points this season. He has scored 22 goals and added 20 assists in 51 games.

Logan Couture has 38 points so far, including 18 goals and 20 assists.

Adin Hill has a .901 save percentage (36th in the league), with 558 total saves, allowing 61 goals (2.8 goals against average).

Sharks Injuries: Nikolai Knyzhov: Out (Lower-body), Nicolas Meloche: Day To Day (Illness), Erik Karlsson: Out (Forearm), Rudolfs Balcers: Day To Day (Upper Body), Adin Hill: Out (Lower-body), Jaycob Megna: Out (Foot)

Boston Impact Players

David Pastrnak is Boston's leading contributor with 50 points. He has 28 goals and 22 assists this season.

Brad Marchand has 21 goals and 27 assists to total 48 points (1.2 per game).

Patrice Bergeron has 13 goals and 24 assists for Boston.

Linus Ullmark has a goals against average of 2.8, and a .910 save percentage (26th in the league).

Bruins Injuries: Curtis Lazar: Day To Day (Upper Body), Jakub Zboril: Out (Lower Body)

Regional restrictions apply.