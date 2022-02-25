Boston Bruins vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/24/2022

How to Watch Boston Bruins vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 17, 2022; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Seattle Kraken right wing Jordan Eberle (7) celebrates his third period goal against the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports

The NHL slate on Thursday features a game between the Boston Bruins (29-17-4) and the Seattle Kraken (16-33-4), starting at 10:00 PM ET at Climate Pledge Arena. The Bruins rank eighth in the Eastern Conference and the Kraken are 15th in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Seattle vs. Boston

Game Day: Thursday, February 24, 2022

Thursday, February 24, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Arena: Climate Pledge Arena

Climate Pledge Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Boston vs. Seattle

Favorite Spread Total Bruins -1.5 5.5

Boston and Seattle Stats

The Bruins put up 2.8 goals per game (140 in 50 games), and the Kraken give up 3.6 (189 in 53).

On average, the Kraken put up 2.6 goals in a game (27th in NHL), and the Bruins allow 2.8 (12th).

Boston is -1 overall in terms of goals this season, 15th in the NHL.

Seattle has a -53 goal differential on the season, 29th in the league.

The Bruins have scored 36 power-play goals (sixth in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Kraken have conceded 32 goals on power-plays (27th in penalty-kill percentage).

The Bruins have conceded 29 goals while short-handed (11th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Kraken have scored 23 power-play goals (28th in power-play percentage).

Seattle Impact Players

Jared McCann has collected 21 goals and 12 assists in 48 games for Seattle, good for 33 points.

Jordan Eberle is one of the impact players on offense for Seattle with 30 total points (0.6 per game), with 14 goals and 16 assists in 51 games.

Yanni Gourde has netted 11 goals on the season, chipping in 18 assists.

Philipp Grubauer has allowed 114 goals (3.2 goals against average) and collected 892 saves with an .887 save percentage (46th in the league).

Kraken Injuries: Jaden Schwartz: Out (Upper body), Jared McCann: Out (Undisclosed), Brandon Tanev: Out For Season (Lower body)

Boston Impact Players

David Pastrnak is one of Boston's leading contributors (49 total points), having amassed 27 goals and 22 assists.

Brad Marchand has 21 goals and 27 assists to total 48 points (1.2 per game).

Patrice Bergeron's 37 points this season have come via 13 goals and 24 assists.

Linus Ullmark has a 2.8 goals against average, and 700 saves. His .909 save percentage ranks 27th in the league.

Bruins Injuries: Jakub Zboril: Out (Lower Body)

Regional restrictions apply.