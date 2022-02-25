Boston Bruins vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/24/2022

How to Watch Boston Bruins vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The NHL slate on Thursday features a game between the Boston Bruins (29-17-4) and the Seattle Kraken (16-33-4), starting at 10:00 PM ET at Climate Pledge Arena. The Bruins rank eighth in the Eastern Conference and the Kraken are 15th in the Western Conference.
How to Watch Seattle vs. Boston
- Game Day: Thursday, February 24, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: NESN
- Arena: Climate Pledge Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Boston vs. Seattle
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Bruins
-1.5
5.5
Boston and Seattle Stats
- The Bruins put up 2.8 goals per game (140 in 50 games), and the Kraken give up 3.6 (189 in 53).
- On average, the Kraken put up 2.6 goals in a game (27th in NHL), and the Bruins allow 2.8 (12th).
- Boston is -1 overall in terms of goals this season, 15th in the NHL.
- Seattle has a -53 goal differential on the season, 29th in the league.
- The Bruins have scored 36 power-play goals (sixth in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Kraken have conceded 32 goals on power-plays (27th in penalty-kill percentage).
- The Bruins have conceded 29 goals while short-handed (11th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Kraken have scored 23 power-play goals (28th in power-play percentage).
Seattle Impact Players
- Jared McCann has collected 21 goals and 12 assists in 48 games for Seattle, good for 33 points.
- Jordan Eberle is one of the impact players on offense for Seattle with 30 total points (0.6 per game), with 14 goals and 16 assists in 51 games.
- Yanni Gourde has netted 11 goals on the season, chipping in 18 assists.
- Philipp Grubauer has allowed 114 goals (3.2 goals against average) and collected 892 saves with an .887 save percentage (46th in the league).
Kraken Injuries: Jaden Schwartz: Out (Upper body), Jared McCann: Out (Undisclosed), Brandon Tanev: Out For Season (Lower body)
Boston Impact Players
- David Pastrnak is one of Boston's leading contributors (49 total points), having amassed 27 goals and 22 assists.
- Brad Marchand has 21 goals and 27 assists to total 48 points (1.2 per game).
- Patrice Bergeron's 37 points this season have come via 13 goals and 24 assists.
- Linus Ullmark has a 2.8 goals against average, and 700 saves. His .909 save percentage ranks 27th in the league.
Bruins Injuries: Jakub Zboril: Out (Lower Body)
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
February
24
2022
Boston Bruins at Seattle Kraken
TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)