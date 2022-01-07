Boston Bruins vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

How to Watch Boston Bruins vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Tampa Bay Lightning (22-8-5) take the ice against the Boston Bruins (17-10-2) during Saturday's NHL slate, starting at 7:00 PM ET at Amalie Arena. The Lightning are first and the Bruins eighth in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch Tampa Bay vs. Boston
- Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NESN
- Arena: Amalie Arena
Betting Information for Tampa Bay vs. Boston
Tampa Bay and Boston Stats
- The Lightning are ninth in the league in goals scored per game (3.3), and the Bruins are sixth in goals allowed (2.6).
- The Bruins are 17th in the NHL in goals scored per game (2.9), and the Lightning are 15th in goals conceded (2.9).
- Tampa Bay is 10th in the NHL in goal differential, at +14 (+0.4 per game).
- Boston's goal differential is +9 on the season (15th in the league).
- The Lightning have scored 22 power-play goals (13th in league in power-play percentage), and the Bruins have conceded 16 goals on power-plays (11th in penalty-kill percentage).
- The Bruins have scored 18 power-play goals (11th in league in power-play percentage), and the Lightning have conceded 21 while short-handed (18th in penalty-kill percentage).
Boston Impact Players
- Brad Marchand is one of the top offensive options for Boston with 30 points (1.2 per game), with 11 goals and 19 assists in 25 games (playing 18:33 per game).
- Patrice Bergeron has scored 24 total points (0.8 per game) this campaign. He has 11 goals and 13 assists.
- Boston's David Pastrnak is among the leading scorers on the team with 22 total points (nine goals and 13 assists).
- Jeremy Swayman has 377 saves (23.6 per game) while giving up 33 goals (2.1 per game) with a .920 save percentage (13th in the league).
- Linus Ullmark has 397 saves (28.4 per game) and a .917 save percentage, allowing 36 goals (2.6 per game).
Bruins Injuries: Karson Kuhlman: Out (COVID-19), Jake DeBrusk: Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Jakub Zboril: Out (Lower Body), Tomas Nosek: Out (COVID-19), Charlie McAvoy: Day To Day (Lower-body)
Tampa Bay Impact Players
- One of Tampa Bay's top offensive players this season is Steven Stamkos, who has 40 points (16 goals, 24 assists) and plays an average of 17:49 per game.
- Victor Hedman is another of Tampa Bay's top contributors through 36 games, with seven goals and 28 assists.
- Alex Killorn has 10 goals and 20 assists for Tampa Bay.
- Andrei Vasilevskiy has conceded 58 goals (2.1 per game) and racked up 708 saves (26.2 per game) with a .924 save percentage (eighth-best in the league).
- Tampa Bay also uses Brian Elliott in goal. He has conceded 20 goals (2.5 per game) and recorded 179 saves (22.4 per game), with an .899 save percentage.
Lightning Injuries: Ross Colton: Out (Health Protocols), Gemel Smith: Out (Lower body), Zach Bogosian: Day To Day (Lower body)
