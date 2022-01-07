Boston Bruins vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Boston Bruins vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 6, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Minnesota Wild right wing Ryan Hartman (38) controls the puck against Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) during the third period at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Lightning (22-8-5) take the ice against the Boston Bruins (17-10-2) during Saturday's NHL slate, starting at 7:00 PM ET at Amalie Arena. The Lightning are first and the Bruins eighth in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Tampa Bay vs. Boston

Betting Information for Tampa Bay vs. Boston

Lightning vs Bruins Betting Information

Tampa Bay and Boston Stats

  • The Lightning are ninth in the league in goals scored per game (3.3), and the Bruins are sixth in goals allowed (2.6).
  • The Bruins are 17th in the NHL in goals scored per game (2.9), and the Lightning are 15th in goals conceded (2.9).
  • Tampa Bay is 10th in the NHL in goal differential, at +14 (+0.4 per game).
  • Boston's goal differential is +9 on the season (15th in the league).
  • The Lightning have scored 22 power-play goals (13th in league in power-play percentage), and the Bruins have conceded 16 goals on power-plays (11th in penalty-kill percentage).
  • The Bruins have scored 18 power-play goals (11th in league in power-play percentage), and the Lightning have conceded 21 while short-handed (18th in penalty-kill percentage).

Boston Impact Players

  • Brad Marchand is one of the top offensive options for Boston with 30 points (1.2 per game), with 11 goals and 19 assists in 25 games (playing 18:33 per game).
  • Patrice Bergeron has scored 24 total points (0.8 per game) this campaign. He has 11 goals and 13 assists.
  • Boston's David Pastrnak is among the leading scorers on the team with 22 total points (nine goals and 13 assists).
  • Jeremy Swayman has 377 saves (23.6 per game) while giving up 33 goals (2.1 per game) with a .920 save percentage (13th in the league).
  • Linus Ullmark has 397 saves (28.4 per game) and a .917 save percentage, allowing 36 goals (2.6 per game).

Bruins Injuries: Karson Kuhlman: Out (COVID-19), Jake DeBrusk: Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Jakub Zboril: Out (Lower Body), Tomas Nosek: Out (COVID-19), Charlie McAvoy: Day To Day (Lower-body)

Tampa Bay Impact Players

  • One of Tampa Bay's top offensive players this season is Steven Stamkos, who has 40 points (16 goals, 24 assists) and plays an average of 17:49 per game.
  • Victor Hedman is another of Tampa Bay's top contributors through 36 games, with seven goals and 28 assists.
  • Alex Killorn has 10 goals and 20 assists for Tampa Bay.
  • Andrei Vasilevskiy has conceded 58 goals (2.1 per game) and racked up 708 saves (26.2 per game) with a .924 save percentage (eighth-best in the league).
  • Tampa Bay also uses Brian Elliott in goal. He has conceded 20 goals (2.5 per game) and recorded 179 saves (22.4 per game), with an .899 save percentage.

Lightning Injuries: Ross Colton: Out (Health Protocols), Gemel Smith: Out (Lower body), Zach Bogosian: Day To Day (Lower body)

How To Watch

January
8
2022

Boston Bruins at Tampa Bay Lightning

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
