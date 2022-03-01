Feb 26, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) celebrates with the bench after scoring against the San Jose Sharks during the third period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

NHL play on Thursday features a meeting in Paradise, Nevada between the Vegas Golden Knights (29-20-4) and Boston Bruins (32-17-4) at T-Mobile Arena, starting at 9:00 PM ET. The Golden Knights are seventh (with 62 points) in the Western Conference and the Bruins are seventh (68 points) in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Las Vegas vs. Boston

Game Day: Thursday, March 3, 2022

Thursday, March 3, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: T-Mobile Arena

Betting Information for Las Vegas vs. Boston

Las Vegas and Boston Stats

On average, the Golden Knights score 3.2 goals in a game (12th in league), and the Bruins concede 2.7 (seventh).

The Bruins score 2.9 goals per game (153 in 53 games), and the Golden Knights concede 2.9 (155 in 53).

In terms of goal differential, Las Vegas is +13 on the season (12th in league).

Boston has a +9 goal differential on the season, 12th in the NHL.

The Golden Knights have scored 25 power-play goals (21st in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Bruins have conceded 30 goals on power-plays (eighth in penalty-kill percentage).

The Golden Knights have conceded 29 goals while short-handed (killing off 80.1% of penalties), and the Bruins have scored 38 power-play goals (successful on 24.5% of opportunities).

Boston Impact Players

Brad Marchand has scored 23 goals (0.5 per game) and put up 30 assists (0.7 per game), contributing to the Boston offense with 53 total points (1.3 per game). He averages 3.3 shots per game, shooting 16.7%.

David Pastrnak has scored 53 total points (1.0 per game) this season. He has 28 goals and 25 assists.

Boston's Patrice Bergeron is among the leaders on the team with 41 total points (15 goals and 26 assists).

Linus Ullmark has a .910 save percentage (26th in the league), with 725 total saves, conceding 72 goals (2.8 goals against average).

Bruins Injuries: Curtis Lazar: Day To Day (Upper Body), Jakub Zboril: Out (Lower Body)

Las Vegas Impact Players

Chandler Stephenson has been a big player for Las Vegas this season, with 41 points in 50 games.

Jonathan Marchessault has 36 points (0.8 per game), scoring 21 goals and adding 15 assists.

Shea Theodore has 35 total points for Las Vegas, with eight goals and 27 assists.

Laurent Brossoit has conceded 48 goals (2.7 goals against average) and recorded 448 saves with a .903 save percentage (33rd in the league).

Golden Knights Injuries: Dylan Coghlan: Day To Day (Illness), Robin Lehner: Out (Upper Body), Jonathan Marchessault: Day To Day (Illness), Mattias Janmark: Out (Undisclosed), Mark Stone: Out (Upper body), Alec Martinez: Out (Upper Body/Health and Safety Protocols), Max Pacioretty: Out (Undisclosed)

