How to Watch Bruins vs. Ducks

The Bruins and Ducks square off on Tuesday in Anaheim. It's been quite a successful road trip for Boston.

The Boston Bruins could really get used to this Southern California sunshine in the middle of winter. Honestly, wherever the Bruins go lately they've enjoyed, as they're riding a five-game winning streak heading into this game against Anaheim.

They're hoping to build off their game against Los Angeles last night after absolutely dominating the Kings 7-0.

How to Watch Boston Bruins at Anaheim Ducks Today:

Game Date: March 1, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

Live stream Boston Bruins at Anaheim Ducks on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It was a game of firsts for Jake DeBrusk. He secured his first career hat-trick and his first four-point game, also notching an assist. Jeremy Swayman stopped all 34 shots to secure the complete team effort for the Bruins. The rookie is playing great in goal and solidifying his spot as the Bruins full-time goalie.

It will be a tall order for the Ducks to beat the Bruins on Tuesday, as they'll be looking to halt a two-game losing streak. The Ducks were on the wrong side of a shutout in their last game, as they couldn't get anything going against the New York Islanders, losing 4-0. Look for them to get on the board at home tonight.

Regional restrictions may apply.