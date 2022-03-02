Skip to main content

How to Watch Boston Bruins vs. Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Bruins and Ducks square off on Tuesday in Anaheim. It's been quite a successful road trip for Boston.

The Boston Bruins could really get used to this Southern California sunshine in the middle of winter. Honestly, wherever the Bruins go lately they've enjoyed, as they're riding a five-game winning streak heading into this game against Anaheim. 

They're hoping to build off their game against Los Angeles last night after absolutely dominating the Kings 7-0.  

How to Watch Boston Bruins at Anaheim Ducks Today:

Game Date: March 1, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

Live stream Boston Bruins at Anaheim Ducks on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It was a game of firsts for Jake DeBrusk. He secured his first career hat-trick and his first four-point game, also notching an assist. Jeremy Swayman stopped all 34 shots to secure the complete team effort for the Bruins. The rookie is playing great in goal and solidifying his spot as the Bruins full-time goalie. 

It will be a tall order for the Ducks to beat the Bruins on Tuesday, as they'll be looking to halt a two-game losing streak. The Ducks were on the wrong side of a shutout in their last game, as they couldn't get anything going against the New York Islanders, losing 4-0. Look for them to get on the board at home tonight. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
1
2022

Boston Bruins at Anaheim Ducks

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Feb 1, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) skates with the puck over the blue line during the first period of a game against the Seattle Kraken at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Bruins vs. Ducks

By Ben Macaluso
12 seconds ago
Feb 18, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) controls the puck as center William Karlsson (71) skates by during the third period against the Los Angeles Kings at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Sharks vs. Golden Knights

By Ben Macaluso
12 seconds ago
UCLA BASEBALL
College Baseball

How to Watch Long Beach State vs. UCLA

By Alex Barth
12 seconds ago
Necaxa
Liga MX

How to Watch Mazatlán FC vs. Necaxa

By Rafael Urbina
15 minutes ago
leon
Liga MX

How to Watch León vs. Monterrey

By Christine Brown
15 minutes ago
Queretaro
Liga MX

How to Watch América vs. Querétaro

By Rafael Urbina
15 minutes ago
Feb 16, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Colorado Avalanche players celebrate a power-play goal scored by right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) during the third period against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Islanders vs. Avalanche

By Adam Childs
1 hour ago
Dec 29, 2019; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies guard Isaiah Wilkins (1) dribbles against Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks guard Da'Shawn Phillip (5) in the first half at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Michael Thomas Shroyer-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Louisville at Virginia Tech

By Adam Childs
1 hour ago
Feb 12, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers forward Tyler Wahl (5) looks to shoot as Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Ron Harper Jr. (left) defends at the Kohl Center. Mandatory Credit: Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Purdue vs. Wisconsin

By Adam Childs
1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy