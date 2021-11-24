How to Watch Bruins at Sabres

The Sabres look to get revenge against the Bruins, as these two meet for the second time this season.

The Bruins and Sabres would likely prefer to forget about their last outings. Boston was shut out at home against its former goalie Dan Vladar. Buffalo gave up seven goals against the Blue Jackets and have now lost four of its last five.

This matchup could be very close, at least on paper, as only two points separate these teams in the Atlantic Division standings.

How to Watch Boston Bruins at Buffalo Sabres:

Date: Nov. 24, 2021

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: MSG

Watch Boston Bruins at Buffalo Sabres online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Sabres have played very well offensively as of late but have little to show for it. Buffalo scored eight goals in its last two contests and still lost both times.

The Sabres' goalie situation needs to be worked out quickly, as Dustin Tokarski was pulled in favor of Aaron Dell against Columbus after he gave up four goals on eight shots. Then, Dell proceeded to give up a goal on the first shot against him.

Don't let their recent shutout fool you.

The Bruins are able to generate scoring opportunities. These two already played on Oct. 22, and the Bruins won on the road 4-1 in dominating fashion. Goalie Linus Ullmark was great in that match against his former team, as he stopped 35 shots.

Look for the Bruins to replicate this script for this game as much as possible.



Regional restrictions may apply.