How to Watch Bruins at Sabres

    • November 24, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Boston Bruins at Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Sabres look to get revenge against the Bruins, as these two meet for the second time this season.
    Author:

    The Bruins and Sabres would likely prefer to forget about their last outings. Boston was shut out at home against its former goalie Dan Vladar. Buffalo gave up seven goals against the Blue Jackets and have now lost four of its last five.

    This matchup could be very close, at least on paper, as only two points separate these teams in the Atlantic Division standings. 

    How to Watch Boston Bruins at Buffalo Sabres:

    Date: Nov. 24, 2021

    Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

    TV Channel: MSG

    Watch Boston Bruins at Buffalo Sabres online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Sabres have played very well offensively as of late but have little to show for it. Buffalo scored eight goals in its last two contests and still lost both times. 

    The Sabres' goalie situation needs to be worked out quickly, as Dustin Tokarski was pulled in favor of Aaron Dell against Columbus after he gave up four goals on eight shots. Then, Dell proceeded to give up a goal on the first shot against him. 

    Don't let their recent shutout fool you. 

    The Bruins are able to generate scoring opportunities. These two already played on Oct. 22, and the Bruins won on the road 4-1 in dominating fashion. Goalie Linus Ullmark was great in that match against his former team, as he stopped 35 shots. 

    Look for the Bruins to replicate this script for this game as much as possible. 

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    24
    2021

    Boston Bruins at Buffalo Sabres

    TV CHANNEL: MSG
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
