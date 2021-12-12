How to Watch Bruins at Flames

Brad Marchand and the Bruins travel up to Canada to take on Andrew Mangiapane and the Flames on Saturday night.

The 13-8-2 Bruins enter this game as the No. 5 team in the Atlantic Division. They are 2-3 in their last five games, losing to the Red Wings 2-1, the Lightning 3-2 and the Canucks 2-1. For the most part, all were respectable losses.

Their only two wins came against the Predators 2-0. Most recently, their most impressive win 3-2 against the Oilers.

How to Watch Boston Bruins at Calgary Flames Today:

Game Date: Dec. 11, 2021

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

The Flames were one of the hottest teams in the NHL, no pun intended. They started their season 15-3-6. However, they have gone on a three-game losing streak leading into this game. They've lost to the Golden Knights 3-2, the Sharks 5-3 and the Hurricanes 2-1.

There should be something said though about playing four hockey games in a five-day span, but Calgary came out 2-2 through that stretch.

The first time these two teams met, Calgary destroyed Boston 4-0 in a shutout. They had four different people score on the way to that win — Mikael Backlund, Andrew Mangiapane, Noah Hanifin, and Johnny Gaudreau.

This is the last time they play this season so Boston is going to need to win to avoid getting swept by the Flames.

