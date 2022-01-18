Skip to main content

How to Watch Carolina Hurricanes at Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Bruins host the Hurricanes on Tuesday night as they look to win their sixth straight game.

The Bruins have been playing their best hockey of the year recently. They have won five straight and eight of their last nine since coming off the league-wide holiday break.

How to Watch Carolina Hurricanes at Boston Bruins Today:

Game Date: Jan. 18, 2022

Game Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

Live stream the Carolina Hurricanes at Boston Bruins game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The great play has Boston 22-11-2 and in fourth place in the loaded Atlantic Division. It is the best stretch of hockey the Bruins have had all year and Tuesday night they will aim to keep it going in the fourth game of a seven-game home stand.

To stay hot, they must take care of a Hurricanes team that is coming off a 4–1 win against the Canucks on Saturday.

The win improved Carolina's record to 25-8-2 and has it in second place in the Metropolitan Division. The Hurricanes have been one of the best teams in the NHL all year.

They are now just two points back of the division-leading Rangers but have played four fewer games.

On Tuesday night, they get a chance to prove again that they are one of the best in the league as they look to take down a streaking Bruins team.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
18
2022

Carolina Hurricanes at Boston Bruins

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
7:15
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 6, 2022; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres right wing Tage Thompson (72) skates up ice with the puck asSan Jose Sharks defenseman Radim Simek (51) defends during the second period at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Buffalo Sabres vs. Ottawa Senators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/18/2022

16 seconds ago
Jan 13, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Ottawa Senators forward Drake Batherson (19) celebrates his second period goal with forward Brady Tkachuk (7) against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Ottawa Senators vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/18/2022

16 seconds ago
Dec 5, 2021; Queens, New York, USA; Fordham Rams guard Darius Quisenberry (3) drives past St. John s Red Storm forward Julian Champagnie (2) in the first half at Carnesecca Arena. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Richmond at Fordham

16 seconds ago
loyola chicago
College Basketball

How to Watch Loyola Chicago at Evansville

16 seconds ago
RAPTORS 905
NBA G League Basketball

How to Watch Raptors 905 at Windy City Bulls

16 seconds ago
Jan 16, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes forward E.J. Liddell (32) shoots over Penn State Nittany Lions forward Greg Lee (5) during the second half at Value City Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

IUPUI vs. Ohio State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/18/2022

16 seconds ago
Jan 16, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes forward E.J. Liddell (32) shoots over Penn State Nittany Lions forward Greg Lee (5) during the second half at Value City Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Ohio State vs. IUPUI: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/18/2022

16 seconds ago
Jan 15, 2022; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks guard Erik Stevenson (10) drives around Florida Gators forward Anthony Duruji (4) in the first half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

South Carolina vs. Arkansas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/18/2022

16 seconds ago
Jan 11, 2022; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Kameron McGusty (23) drives the ball against Florida State Seminoles forward Malik Osborne (10) during the first half at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

North Carolina vs. Miami: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/18/2022

16 seconds ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy