The Bruins host the Hurricanes on Tuesday night as they look to win their sixth straight game.

The Bruins have been playing their best hockey of the year recently. They have won five straight and eight of their last nine since coming off the league-wide holiday break.

How to Watch Carolina Hurricanes at Boston Bruins Today:

Game Date: Jan. 18, 2022

Game Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

The great play has Boston 22-11-2 and in fourth place in the loaded Atlantic Division. It is the best stretch of hockey the Bruins have had all year and Tuesday night they will aim to keep it going in the fourth game of a seven-game home stand.

To stay hot, they must take care of a Hurricanes team that is coming off a 4–1 win against the Canucks on Saturday.

The win improved Carolina's record to 25-8-2 and has it in second place in the Metropolitan Division. The Hurricanes have been one of the best teams in the NHL all year.

They are now just two points back of the division-leading Rangers but have played four fewer games.

On Tuesday night, they get a chance to prove again that they are one of the best in the league as they look to take down a streaking Bruins team.

