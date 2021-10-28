How to Watch Bruins vs. Hurricanes

Skip to main content
    How to Watch Boston Bruins at Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Hurricanes look for their sixth straight win to start the season when they host the Bruins on Thursday night.
    Author:

    The Bruins head to Carolina on Thursday for their second game in as many days. For the second straight day, Boston will take on an undefeated team.

    How to Watch Boston Bruins at Carolina Hurricanes Today:

    Game Date: Oct. 28, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: NESN

    Live stream Boston Bruins vs. Carolina Hurricanes on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Wednesday the Bruins played and got beat by the now 7-0 Panthers. Boston scored the first goal of the game when Charlie Coyle lit the lamp at 10:37 in the first period, but that would be the last time the team scored on the night. Florida would score the next four goals to drop the Bruins 4-1.

    Thursday the Bruins will take another shot at knocking off an unbeaten team when they travel to play the 5-0 Hurricanes.

    The Hurricanes started just as hot as they ended last year when they won their division. The Hurricanes have won their first five games and are one of just three remaining undefeated teams.

    Carolina has only played in one game decided by a single goal and has only given up three total goals in the last three. The Hurricanes have been dominant to start the season, and they will look to continue that on Thursday when they host the Bruins.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

