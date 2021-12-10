How to Watch Bruins vs. Oilers

Skip to main content
    December 10, 2021
    How to Watch Boston Bruins at Edmonton Oilers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    On Thursday night in NHL action, the Bruins will travel to take on the Oilers in an intriguing matchup.
    Fans have had a chance to watch great hockey almost every single night this season. On Thursday night, the NHL has a good slate of games on the schedule. One intriguing matchup for fans to watch will feature the Bruins hitting the road for a tough game against the Oilers.

    How to Watch Boston Bruins at Edmonton Oilers Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 9, 2021

    Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

    TV: NESN

    Live stream the Boston Bruins at Edmonton Oilers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Ahead of this matchup, the Bruins have put together a solid start to their season. They have gone 12-8-2 so far this season and are a fringe postseason contender. Boston has lost two straight games coming into this one and needs to find a way to get back in the win column.

    On the other side, the Oilers are 16-8-0 this season. Edmonton has looked the part of a legitimate contender so far this season. Over the Oilers last three games, they have picked up three losses, which places them in need of a big win as well.

    This should be a very interesting matchup between two teams capable of contending. If fans want to watch good hockey, this is a game worth streaming. 

