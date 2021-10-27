    • October 27, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Boston Bruins at Florida Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Panthers look to continue their undefeated start to the season when they host the Bruins on Wednesday night.
    Author:

    The Bruins head down to Florida 3-1 on the year and winners of their last two. Boston lost to the Flyers 6-3 last Wednesday but has since taken down the Sabres and Sharks in consecutive matches.

    How to Watch Bruins at Panthers:

    Match Date: Oct. 27, 2021

    Match Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: NESN

    Live stream the Bruins at Panthers match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Brad Marchand has been the leader for the Bruins so far this year, as he leads the team in points (seven), goals (four) and is tied for the team lead in assists (three).

    On Wednesday, Marchand and the Bruins will look to beat the Panthers and hand them their first loss of the year.

    Florida had a surprise run to the playoffs in the 2020-21 season but is playing even better to start this year.

    The Panthers have reeled off six straight wins to start the year and have looked impressive in doing it. They beat the Penguins 5-4 in overtime in their first match of the year but since then have won every match by at least two goals.

    Florida will look to extend its franchise-best start Wednesday night and slow down the Bruins in the process.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    USATSI_17024139
