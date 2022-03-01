How to Watch Bruins vs. Kings

Los Angeles aims for a sixth consecutive win and ninth in its last 11 games as it plays host to Boston before embarking on a four-game road trip that ends in Boston next Monday night.

The Bruins have won four straight, including a pair of overtime road wins at Ottawa and Seattle. After enduring a stretch that saw them lose seven of 10 games, the Bruins have tightened up and not allowed more than two goals in any of their last four contests.

How to Watch Boston Bruins at Los Angeles Kings Today:

Game Date: Feb. 28, 2022

Game Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: NHL Network

Tonight’s game is the first of the year between the two sides and the first since Dec. 2019. Boston has not won in Los Angeles since a 4-2 victory in Feb. 2019 when Charlie McAvoy netted the game winner with a minute to play in the third period and Patrice Bergeron added an insurance goal just 36 seconds later.

Bruins winger Brad Marchand holds a narrow one point lead over opposite winger David Pastrnak for the team lead, though Pastrnak holds a five-goal lead with 28. Pastrnak also is riding a four-game point streak, including four goals and a pair of assists in this unbeaten span.

Los Angeles center Anze Kopitar has notched a point in nine of his last 11 games, including two goals and 12 assists.

The Kings trail Pacific division leading Calgary by just three points and with the trade deadline looming in three weeks, its believed Los Angeles will be buyers at the deadline to try to keep this momentum moving forward as it aims for its first postseason trip since 2018.

