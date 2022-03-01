How to Watch Bruins vs. Kings

Skip to main content

How to Watch Boston Bruins at Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Bruins West Coast trip continues Monday night against the red-hot Kings.

Los Angeles aims for a sixth consecutive win and ninth in its last 11 games as it plays host to Boston before embarking on a four-game road trip that ends in Boston next Monday night.

The Bruins have won four straight, including a pair of overtime road wins at Ottawa and Seattle. After enduring a stretch that saw them lose seven of 10 games, the Bruins have tightened up and not allowed more than two goals in any of their last four contests.

How to Watch Boston Bruins at Los Angeles Kings Today:

Game Date: Feb. 28, 2022

Game Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: NHL Network

Live stream the Boston Bruins at Los Angeles Kings game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Tonight’s game is the first of the year between the two sides and the first since Dec. 2019. Boston has not won in Los Angeles since a 4-2 victory in Feb. 2019 when Charlie McAvoy netted the game winner with a minute to play in the third period and Patrice Bergeron added an insurance goal just 36 seconds later.

Bruins winger Brad Marchand holds a narrow one point lead over opposite winger David Pastrnak for the team lead, though Pastrnak holds a five-goal lead with 28. Pastrnak also is riding a four-game point streak, including four goals and a pair of assists in this unbeaten span.

Los Angeles center Anze Kopitar has notched a point in nine of his last 11 games, including two goals and 12 assists.

The Kings trail Pacific division leading Calgary by just three points and with the trade deadline looming in three weeks, its believed Los Angeles will be buyers at the deadline to try to keep this momentum moving forward as it aims for its first postseason trip since 2018.

How To Watch

February
28
2022

Boston Bruins at Los Angeles Kings

TV CHANNEL: NHL Network
Time
10:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Feb 26, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (88) and goaltender Jeremy Swayman (1) celebrate after defeating the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
