How to Watch Bruins vs. Canadiens

Skip to main content

How to Watch Boston Bruins at Montreal Canadiens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Bruins will debut newly acquired Hampus Lindholm as they visit the Canadiens in one of the NHL's oldest rivalries.

The Bruins (38-19-5) made a move for the stretch run on Saturday, acquiring defenseman Hampus Lindholm from Anaheim. He's expected to debut for Boston on Monday night when it visits the Canadiens (17-36-9).

How to Watch Boston Bruins at Montreal Canadiens Today:

Game Date: March 21, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

Live stream the Boston Bruins at Montreal Canadiens game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Bruins acquired Lindholm, a nine-year veteran, on Saturday, sending defensemen John Moore and Urho Vaakanainen with their 2022 first round pick and second rounders in 2023 and 2024 to the Ducks. Boston also got defenseman Kodie Curran in the deal.

The Bruins made sure the acquisition of Lindholm was more than a rental, signing the 28-year-old to an eight-year, $52 million extension on Sunday, according to reports. He is expected to play on Boston's second defensive pairing.

The team is 7-2-1 in its last 10 games, including a 4-2 victory at Winnipeg on Friday. After the Bruins coughed up a two-goal lead, Taylor Hall's goal at 15:13 in the third period was the game-winner for Boston. The Bruins are fourth in the Atlantic Division, but lead the Eastern Conference wild card race by a point over the Capitals.

The Canadiens have the worst record in the East, but are 5-3-2 in their last 10 and routed the Senators, 5-1, at Bell Centre on Saturday night. Paul Byron's second goal of the season put Montreal up for good early in the second period and the Habs closed the game with four unanswered goals. Jake Allen stopped 29 of 30 Ottawa shots.

Boston is 2-0-0 against the Canadiens this season. The Bruins won at home 8-5 on Nov. 14 and 5-1 on Jan. 12. The teams meet once more in Montreal on April 24.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
21
2022

Boston Bruins at Montreal Canadiens

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 20, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) skates around Montreal Canadiens left wing Jonathan Drouin (92) during the second period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Bruins vs. Canadiens

By Phil Watson49 seconds ago
Mar 4, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Marvin Bagley III (35) gets defended by Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon (7) during the third quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Pistons

By Kristofer Habbas49 seconds ago
Mar 18, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) controls the ball as Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. (33) tries to defend during the first quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Lakers vs. Cavaliers

By Kristofer Habbas49 seconds ago
Mar 16, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) drives to the basket defended by Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Pelicans vs. Hornets

By Kristofer Habbas49 seconds ago
Mar 11, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) defends Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) during the first half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Heat vs. 76ers

By Kristofer Habbas49 seconds ago
Mar 18, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) looks to shoot as Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lauri Markkanen (24) and center Evan Mobley (4) and forward Isaac Okoro (35) defend during the first half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff49 seconds ago
Mar 2, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons (1) shoots over Phoenix Suns guard Aaron Holiday (4) in the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff49 seconds ago
Mar 18, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) dribbles by New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham (4) in the second half at the AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff49 seconds ago
Mar 16, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) drives to the basket defended by Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Charlotte Hornets vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff49 seconds ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy