How to Watch Bruins vs. Canadiens

The Bruins (38-19-5) made a move for the stretch run on Saturday, acquiring defenseman Hampus Lindholm from Anaheim. He's expected to debut for Boston on Monday night when it visits the Canadiens (17-36-9).

The Bruins acquired Lindholm, a nine-year veteran, on Saturday, sending defensemen John Moore and Urho Vaakanainen with their 2022 first round pick and second rounders in 2023 and 2024 to the Ducks. Boston also got defenseman Kodie Curran in the deal.

The Bruins made sure the acquisition of Lindholm was more than a rental, signing the 28-year-old to an eight-year, $52 million extension on Sunday, according to reports. He is expected to play on Boston's second defensive pairing.

The team is 7-2-1 in its last 10 games, including a 4-2 victory at Winnipeg on Friday. After the Bruins coughed up a two-goal lead, Taylor Hall's goal at 15:13 in the third period was the game-winner for Boston. The Bruins are fourth in the Atlantic Division, but lead the Eastern Conference wild card race by a point over the Capitals.

The Canadiens have the worst record in the East, but are 5-3-2 in their last 10 and routed the Senators, 5-1, at Bell Centre on Saturday night. Paul Byron's second goal of the season put Montreal up for good early in the second period and the Habs closed the game with four unanswered goals. Jake Allen stopped 29 of 30 Ottawa shots.

Boston is 2-0-0 against the Canadiens this season. The Bruins won at home 8-5 on Nov. 14 and 5-1 on Jan. 12. The teams meet once more in Montreal on April 24.

