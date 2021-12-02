The Bruins head to Nashville on Thursday night looking to avoid losing their second straight game after getting beat by the Red Wings 2-1 on Tuesday. The loss was the sixth straight game in which the Bruins alternated a win with a loss.

How to Watch Bruins at Predators Today:

Game Date: Dec. 2, 2021

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

The last time Boston went on a streak of wins or losses was when it won three straight a couple of weeks ago. Thursday, it hopes it can get back into the win column and find some consistent play when it takes on a Predators team that is coming off a win in its last game.

The win for the Predators was just their third over their last six games. Like the Bruins, Nashville has alternated wins and losses during that time.

Nashville is a respectable 12-9-1 on the year but has yet to string together wins and will need to do so if it wants to have a shot at making the playoffs.

Thursday night, the Predators will shoot for their second win in a row and take down the equally inconsistent Bruins.

