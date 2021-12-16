How to Watch Bruins at Islanders

In Thursday night NHL action, the Bruins will hit the road for a matchup against the Islanders in New York.

The NHL season will continue Thursday night with a few games for fans to choose from. One intriguing matchup will feature the Bruins heading to New York for a game against the Islanders. Both teams need a win, although the Bruins are in a much better position than the Islanders.

How to Watch Boston Bruins at New York Islanders Today:

Game Date: Dec. 16, 2021

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

TV Channel: MSG2

Coming into this matchup, the Bruins hold a 14-9-2 record and are looking like a playoff contender. They still have some work to do, but Boston has to feel good about their season thus far. The Bruins are 2–1 in their last three games but need to string a few wins together to move up in the standings.

On the other side of the rink, the Islanders are just 7-12-5 coming into this game. Their last game ended in a 2–1 loss to the Red Wings. If New York wants to get back in the postseason hunt, they will need to start winning games now.

Both of these teams are in need of a big win tonight. The Bruins want to work their way up in the standings while the Islanders need to win to keep their hopes alive. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out on top in this intriguing game.

