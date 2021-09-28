The Bruins head to New York to face the Rangers in the first of two preseason games against their Metro Division rivals this week.

The Bruins won their preseason opener 3-2 in a shootout against the Capitals over the weekend before heading to New York for Tuesday's preseason game against the Rangers.

Jake DeBrusk and Erik Haula scored goals for the Bruins as they erased a 1-0 deficit and took the lead in the second period Sunday at Washington. The Capitals scored in the third period to force overtime. The Bruins won the shootout 2-1 to pick up the win.

How to Watch Bruins at Rangers:

Game Date: Sept. 28, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: MSG

The Rangers dropped their opener 4-0 to the Islanders. The Rangers outshot the Islanders 28-23 but failed to score.

The Rangers will look to get their offense going against the Bruins. They also need to work on their defense, which struggled last season.

These two rivals will play again Saturday in another preseason game, but they will not face off in the regular season until Nov. 26.

The Rangers are looking to return to the playoffs this year after missing it the last four years. Boston is looking to make the playoffs for the sixth year in a row.

