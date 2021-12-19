How to Watch Bruins at Senators

Brad Marchand and the Bruins travel to Ottawa to take on Anton Forsberg and the Senators on Sunday afternoon.

The Bruins had their last game against the Canadiens postponed. They bring a 14-10-2 record into this matchup and are one place out of the Eastern Conference playoffs right now. They stand one point behind the Red Wings and one point ahead of the Blue Jackets.

Josh Norris leads the team in goals scored with 14, and Drake Batherson leads the team in assists with 19 on the year.

How to Watch Boston Bruins at Ottawa Senators Today:



Game Date: Dec. 19, 2021

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

Live stream the Boston Bruins at Ottawa Senators game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Senators are on a back-to-back after playing Philadelphia last night. They are 9-17-1 and sitting near the bottom of the Eastern Conference. They are two points ahead of the Canadiens and two points behind the Islanders.

Brad Marchand is the player to watch for Boston. He leads the team in goals scored with 11 and assists with 16 on 61 shots on goal.

This is the second of four meetings between these two teams this year. Boston currently leads the series 1-0 after beating Ottawa 3-2 in Boston.

Regional restrictions may apply.