How to Watch Bruins at Senators

Skip to main content
    •
    December 19, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Boston Bruins at Ottawa Senators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Brad Marchand and the Bruins travel to Ottawa to take on Anton Forsberg and the Senators on Sunday afternoon.
    Author:

    The Bruins had their last game against the Canadiens postponed. They bring a 14-10-2 record into this matchup and are one place out of the Eastern Conference playoffs right now. They stand one point behind the Red Wings and one point ahead of the Blue Jackets.

    Josh Norris leads the team in goals scored with 14, and Drake Batherson leads the team in assists with 19 on the year.

    How to Watch Boston Bruins at Ottawa Senators Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 19, 2021

    Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

    TV: NESN

    Live stream the Boston Bruins at Ottawa Senators game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Senators are on a back-to-back after playing Philadelphia last night. They are 9-17-1 and sitting near the bottom of the Eastern Conference. They are two points ahead of the Canadiens and two points behind the Islanders.

    Brad Marchand is the player to watch for Boston. He leads the team in goals scored with 11 and assists with 16 on 61 shots on goal. 

    This is the second of four meetings between these two teams this year. Boston currently leads the series 1-0 after beating Ottawa 3-2 in Boston.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    19
    2021

    Boston Bruins at Ottawa Senators

    TV CHANNEL: NESN
    Time
    5:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 14, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron (37) celebrates with right wing David Pastrnak (88) after scoring against the Vegas Golden Knights during the third period at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Boston Bruins vs. Ottawa Senators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

    12 minutes ago
    Dec 14, 2021; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Ottawa Senators right wing Drake Batherson (19) celebrates his goal against the Florida Panthers with teammates on the bench during the third period at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Ottawa Senators vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

    12 minutes ago
    Dec 14, 2021; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Ottawa Senators right wing Drake Batherson (19) celebrates his goal against the Florida Panthers with teammates on the bench during the third period at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    How to Watch Bruins at Senators

    12 minutes ago
    speed skating
    U.S. Olympic Trials

    How to Watch Short Track Speed Skating

    42 minutes ago
    USATSI_17354386
    NFL

    How to Watch Seahawks at Rams

    47 minutes ago
    USATSI_17351300
    NFL

    How to Watch Packers at Ravens

    47 minutes ago
    Oakland Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after sacking Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during their football game on Oct. 20, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. Mjs Apc Packers Vs Raiders 0344 102019 Wag
    NFL

    Baltimore Ravens vs. Green Bay Packers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

    47 minutes ago
    Oakland Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after sacking Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during their football game on Oct. 20, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. Mjs Apc Packers Vs Raiders 0344 102019 Wag
    NFL

    Green Bay Packers vs. Baltimore Ravens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

    47 minutes ago
    Dec 12, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams (33) dives for a touchdown against Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24) in the third quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Denver Broncos vs. Cincinnati Bengals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy