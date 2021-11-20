How to Watch Bruins at Flyers

On Saturday in NHL action, the Bruins and Flyers are set for a major showdown in Philadelphia.

There are multiple NHL matchups worth keeping an eye on today, and one will come between the Bruins and Flyers in Philadelphia.

How to Watch Boston Bruins at Philadelphia Flyers Today:

Game Date: Nov. 20th, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NESN

Live stream the Boston Bruins at Philadelphia Flyers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

So far this season, the Bruins have a 8-5-0 record. They have looked like a potential fringe contender. Boston has won three out of its last four games, including a 5-2 victory over the Canadiens on Sunday, and another win today would be a nice step in the right direction.

On the other side of the rink, the Flyers have looked like a potential contender as well. They are 8-4-3 so far this season and have gone 2-2 in their last four games. As they look to continue rising in the standings, a win over the Bruins would certainly be helpful.

This should be a very hard-fought and entertaining game. Both of these squads are looking to prove that they should be viewed as legitimate contenders. Make sure to tune in live to watch Boston and Philadelphia go at it.

Regional restrictions may apply.