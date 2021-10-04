October 4, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Boston Bruins at Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The NHL preseason continues Monday as the Bruins take on the Flyers in Philadelphia.
Author:

The Flyers face the Bruins for the second time this preseason Monday night. Philadelphia lost the first meeting 4–2 in Boston, but it will look for a better result on its home ice.

How to Watch Boston Bruins at Philadelphia Flyers:

Game Date: Oct. 4, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NHL Network

You can live stream the Bruins at Flyers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Both of these teams are going to be intriguing to watch early this season. The Flyers will be looking to return to the playoffs after falling short last season, while the Bruins will be aiming for a deeper run in the postseason after losing in the second round to the Islanders last season.

Both teams play in the Metropolitan Division and will be head-to-head for playoff positioning this year.

Philadelphia comes into this game with a 1–2 record so far in preseason play. The Flyers' first win of the preseason came in their most recent game against the Capitals, who they beat 3–1.

Boston comes in sporting a 2–2 preseason record with wins against the Flyers and the Capitals. The Bruins' two losses both came against the Rankers, including a 4–3 overtime loss in their most recent contest..

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

October
4
2021

Boston Bruins at Philadelphia Flyers

TV CHANNEL: NHL Network
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_16881180
NHL

How to Watch Bruins at Flyers

2 minutes ago
Sep 26, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) throws the ball in overtime against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.The Raiders defeated the Dolphins 31-28 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/4/2021

1 hour ago
Sep 26, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) dives in for a touchdown as Kansas City Chiefs free safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) looks on during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/4/2021

3 hours ago
justin-herbert
SI Guide

Justin Herbert, Derek Carr Battle on ‘Monday Night Football’

3 hours ago
Sep 26, 2021; Inglewood, California, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks to make a pass in the second half of the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New England Patriots: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/3/2021

19 hours ago
USATSI_16370247
MLS

How to Watch Rapids at Sounders FC

21 hours ago
Sep 19, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New England Patriots running back Damien Harris (37) scores a rushing touchdown during the second half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

New England Patriots vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/3/2021

21 hours ago
Aug 28, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) attempts a pass during the first quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

How to Watch Buccaneers vs. Patriots

22 hours ago
USATSI_16855542
MLS

How to Watch Los Angeles FC at LA Galaxy

23 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy