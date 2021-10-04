How to Watch Bruins at Flyers

The NHL preseason continues Monday as the Bruins take on the Flyers in Philadelphia.

The Flyers face the Bruins for the second time this preseason Monday night. Philadelphia lost the first meeting 4–2 in Boston, but it will look for a better result on its home ice.

How to Watch Boston Bruins at Philadelphia Flyers:

Game Date: Oct. 4, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NHL Network

You can live stream the Bruins at Flyers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Both of these teams are going to be intriguing to watch early this season. The Flyers will be looking to return to the playoffs after falling short last season, while the Bruins will be aiming for a deeper run in the postseason after losing in the second round to the Islanders last season.

Both teams play in the Metropolitan Division and will be head-to-head for playoff positioning this year.

Philadelphia comes into this game with a 1–2 record so far in preseason play. The Flyers' first win of the preseason came in their most recent game against the Capitals, who they beat 3–1.

Boston comes in sporting a 2–2 preseason record with wins against the Flyers and the Capitals. The Bruins' two losses both came against the Rankers, including a 4–3 overtime loss in their most recent contest..

Regional restrictions may apply.