The Maple Leafs look to extend their winning streak to five when they host the Bruins on Saturday.

The Bruins make a trip to Toronto to take on the Maple Leafs Saturday night. They are looking for their third straight win after dealing the Panthers their first loss of the year and then beating the Red Wings.

How to Watch Bruins at Maple Leafs Today:

Game Date: Nov. 6, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NHL Network

The wins have improved Boston's record to 5–3 and have them in fifth place in the Atlantic Division. The wins also snapped a two-game losing streak in which the Bruins only scored one goal.

On Saturday, they will look to extend their winning streak against a Maple Leafs team that has won four straight.

Toronto's four-game winning streak comes after the team dropped four straight.

The Maple Leafs defense has played much better during the streak, in which three of the wins came by a single goal. The wins have helped them climb up to second place in the Atlantic Division.

It has been a great streak for the Maple Leafs and one they hope they can extend on Saturday.

