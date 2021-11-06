Skip to main content
    • November 6, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Boston Bruins at Toronto Maple Leafs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Maple Leafs look to extend their winning streak to five when they host the Bruins on Saturday.
    Author:

    The Bruins make a trip to Toronto to take on the Maple Leafs Saturday night. They are looking for their third straight win after dealing the Panthers their first loss of the year and then beating the Red Wings.

    How to Watch Bruins at Maple Leafs Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 6, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: NHL Network

    Live stream the Bruins at Maple Leafs game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The wins have improved Boston's record to 5–3 and have them in fifth place in the Atlantic Division. The wins also snapped a two-game losing streak in which the Bruins only scored one goal.

    On Saturday, they will look to extend their winning streak against a Maple Leafs team that has won four straight.

    Toronto's four-game winning streak comes after the team dropped four straight.

    The Maple Leafs defense has played much better during the streak, in which three of the wins came by a single goal. The wins have helped them climb up to second place in the Atlantic Division.

    It has been a great streak for the Maple Leafs and one they hope they can extend on Saturday.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    6
    2021

    Boston Bruins at Toronto Maple Leafs

    TV CHANNEL: NHL Network
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_16898121
    NBA G League Basketball

    How to Watch Westchester Knicks at Capital City Go-Go

    36 seconds ago
    USATSI_17099290
    NASCAR Cup Series

    How to Watch NASCAR Cup Series Championship, Qualifying

    36 seconds ago
    USATSI_17093489
    NHL

    How to Watch Islanders at Jets

    36 seconds ago
    USATSI_17095347
    NHL

    How to Watch Red Wings at Sabres

    36 seconds ago
    USATSI_17094295
    NHL

    How to Watch Flyers at Capitals

    36 seconds ago
    USATSI_17093981
    NHL

    How to Watch Bruins at Maple Leafs

    36 seconds ago
    USATSI_17094246
    NHL

    How to Watch Golden Knights at Canadiens

    36 seconds ago
    USATSI_17062983
    College Football

    How to Watch Oregon State vs. Colorado

    36 seconds ago
    USATSI_17064538
    College Football

    How to Watch Boise State vs. Fresno State

    36 seconds ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy