How to Watch Bruins vs. Canucks

The Bruins will visit the Canucks for an intriguing matchup on Wednesday night in Vancouver.

How to Watch Boston Bruins at Vancouver Canucks Today:

Game Date: Dec. 8, 2021

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

Ahead of this matchup against Vancouver, the Bruins have gone 12-8-1 to begin the year. They have looked like a potential contender; although they still have some work to do to live up to the hype. Boston has gone 2-2 over its last four games and needs to figure out how to string a few consecutive wins together.

On the other side, the Canucks have gone 9-15-2 so far this year. They need to turn things around immediately if they want to get back into contention. Vancouver has won three out of its last four games and is starting to look much better as of late.

While the Bruins are favored to win this game, the Canucks won't go down without a fight. This should be a very entertaining game to watch. Be sure to tune in live.

