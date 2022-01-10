How to Watch Bruins at Capitals

The Bruins go for their second straight win when they travel to Washington to take on the Capitals.

The Bruins play the second of a quick two-game road trip Monday night against the Capitals in Washington.

Boston won its first road game when it beat the Lightning 5–2 on Saturday. The win was the Bruins' fourth in their last five since coming off the league's holiday break.

How to Watch Boston Bruins at Washington Capitals Today:

Game Date: Jan. 10, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

The run now has the Bruins at 18-11-2 overall and in fourth place in the Atlantic Division.

On Monday, the Bruins will go for another win against a Capitals team that has lost three straight.

The three consecutive losses ties a season-high for Washington. The slump has dropped the Capitals to 20-7-9 on the season and down to third place in the Metropolitan Division, one point behind the Hurricanes and Rangers.

It has been a tough stretch for the Capitals, but they return home looking to get back in the win column. They will play six of their next eight games at home and will aim to get back on track.

