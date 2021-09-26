How to Watch Bruins at Capitals

The Bruins take on the Capitals in the preseason opener for both teams.

The Bruins and Capitals meet Sunday in a preseason rematch of the first round of last season's Stanley Cup playoffs, in which Boston beat Washington in five games.

The preseason opener for both teams is part of the NHL's first weekend of preseason action, which began Saturday with a rivalry match between the Maple Leafs and Canadiens, who also met in the first round of the postseason. The Canadiens won the playoff series in seven games but lost the preseason opener 4-1.

The regular season will start on Oct. 12.

How to Watch Boston Bruins at Washington Capitals:

Date: Sept. 26, 2021

Time: 5 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington

As these two teams kick off their 2021-22 seasons, both carry expectations to return to the playoffs.

The Bruins finished third in the East Division last season with 73 points and won 33 of their 56 games. Boston lost in the second round of the playoffs to the Islanders in six games. The Bruins last won the Stanley Cup in 2011.

The Capitals finished just above the Bruins in the division last season, in second place with 77 points, before losing to them in the postseason.

Washington will look to get off on the right foot ahead of the start of the regular season. The franchise won its first and only Stanley Cup in 2018 but has lost in the first round of the playoffs in each season since.