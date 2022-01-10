How to Watch Boston Bruins vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 8, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) celebrates after goal by center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) against the Minnesota Wild in the second period at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Capitals (20-7-9) take on the Boston Bruins (18-11-2) as a part of Monday's NHL slate, starting at 7:00 PM ET at Capital One Arena. The Capitals rank fifth and the Bruins eighth in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Washington vs. Boston

Game Day: Monday, January 10, 2022

Monday, January 10, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Arena: Capital One Arena

Capital One Arena

Betting Information for Washington vs. Boston

Favorite Spread Total Capitals -1.5 5.5

Washington and Boston Stats

The Capitals are eighth in the league in goals scored per game (3.3), and the Bruins are sixth in goals conceded (2.6).

The Bruins put up 2.9 goals per game (91 in 31 games), and the Capitals give up 2.6 (95 in 36).

In terms of goal differential, Washington is +25 on the season (seventh in league).

Boston is 12th in the league in goal differential, at +11 (+0.4 per game).

The Capitals have scored 15 power-play goals (successful on 13.9% of opportunities), and the Bruins have conceded 18 goals while short-handed (killing off 82% of penalties).

The Bruins have scored 20 power-play goals (10th in league in power-play percentage), and the Capitals have conceded 15 while short-handed (eighth in penalty-kill percentage).

Boston Impact Players

Brad Marchand has scored 14 goals (0.5 per game) and put up 19 assists (0.7 per game), contributing to the Boston offense with 33 total points (1.3 per game). He averages 3.1 shots per game, shooting 17.3%.

Patrice Bergeron has helped lead the attack for Boston this season with 11 goals and 15 assists.

David Pastrnak's 11 goals and 13 assists add up to 24 points this season.

Jeremy Swayman has 404 saves (25.3 per game) while giving up 36 goals (2.3 per game) with a .918 save percentage (13th in the league).

Linus Ullmark has a .918 save percentage, has recorded 424 saves (28.3 per game), and has given up 38 goals (2.5 per game).

Bruins Injuries: Jake DeBrusk: Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Jakub Zboril: Out (Lower Body), Nick Foligno: Day To Day (Lower body), Tomas Nosek: Out (COVID-19)

Washington Impact Players

One of Washington's top offensive players this season is Alex Ovechkin, who has scored 51 points in 36 games (24 goals and 27 assists).

Evgeny Kuznetsov has picked up 34 points (1.0 per game), scoring 12 goals and adding 22 assists.

John Carlson has eight goals and 24 assists for Washington.

Ilya Samsonov has allowed 52 goals (2.6 per game) and racked up 483 saves (24.2 per game).

Vitek Vanecek has a .910 save percentage (21st in the league), and has allowed 38 goals (2.4 per game) while racking up 386 saves (24.1 per game).

Capitals Injuries: Dmitry Orlov: Out (Health Protocols), Anthony Mantha: Out (Upper Body)

