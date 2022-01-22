Boston Bruins vs. Winnipeg Jets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

How to Watch Boston Bruins vs. Winnipeg Jets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Saturday NHL schedule includes the Boston Bruins (23-12-2) hosting the Winnipeg Jets (17-13-6) at TD Garden, starting at 3:00 PM ET. The Bruins are eighth in the Eastern Conference and the Jets rank 11th in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Boston vs. Winnipeg

Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022

Saturday, January 22, 2022 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Arena: TD Garden

Betting Information for Boston vs. Winnipeg

Favorite Spread Total Bruins -1.5 6

Boston and Winnipeg Stats

Boston Impact Players

One of Boston's top offensive players this season is Brad Marchand, who has 42 points (20 goals, 22 assists) and plays an average of 19:08 per game.

David Pastrnak has accumulated 34 points (0.9 per game), scoring 18 goals and adding 16 assists.

Patrice Bergeron has 31 total points for Boston, with 12 goals and 19 assists.

Linus Ullmark has allowed 50 goals (2.55 goals against average) and racked up 535 saves.

Bruins Injuries: Anton Blidh: Day To Day (Upper Body), Mike Reilly: Out (Health Protocols), Trent Frederic: Out (Upper Body), Jakub Zboril: Out (Lower Body), Brad Marchand: Day To Day (Upper Body), John Moore: Day To Day (Upper Body)

Winnipeg Impact Players

Kyle Connor's 21 goals and 19 assists in 36 games for Winnipeg add up to 40 total points on the season.

Pierre-Luc Dubois is one of the top contributors for Winnipeg with 29 total points (0.8 per game), with 17 goals and 12 assists in 36 games.

Winnipeg's Mark Scheifele is among the leading scorers on the team with 26 total points (10 goals and 16 assists).

Connor Hellebuyck has a .912 save percentage (20th in the league), with 864 total saves, giving up 83 goals (2.8 goals against average).

Jets Injuries: C.J. Suess: Out (Hand), Nathan Beaulieu: Out (COVID-19 Protocol), Nikolaj Ehlers: Out (Knee), Ville Heinola: Out (COVID-19 Protocol), Blake Wheeler: Out (Knee), Brenden Dillon: Out (COVID-19), David Gustafsson: Out (Undisclosed)

