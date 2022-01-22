Boston Bruins vs. Winnipeg Jets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

How to Watch Boston Bruins vs. Winnipeg Jets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Saturday NHL schedule includes the Boston Bruins (23-12-2) hosting the Winnipeg Jets (17-13-6) at TD Garden, starting at 3:00 PM ET. The Bruins are eighth in the Eastern Conference and the Jets rank 11th in the Western Conference.
How to Watch Boston vs. Winnipeg
- Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: NESN
- Arena: TD Garden
Betting Information for Boston vs. Winnipeg
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Bruins
-1.5
6
Boston and Winnipeg Stats
Boston Impact Players
- One of Boston's top offensive players this season is Brad Marchand, who has 42 points (20 goals, 22 assists) and plays an average of 19:08 per game.
- David Pastrnak has accumulated 34 points (0.9 per game), scoring 18 goals and adding 16 assists.
- Patrice Bergeron has 31 total points for Boston, with 12 goals and 19 assists.
- Linus Ullmark has allowed 50 goals (2.55 goals against average) and racked up 535 saves.
Bruins Injuries: Anton Blidh: Day To Day (Upper Body), Mike Reilly: Out (Health Protocols), Trent Frederic: Out (Upper Body), Jakub Zboril: Out (Lower Body), Brad Marchand: Day To Day (Upper Body), John Moore: Day To Day (Upper Body)
Winnipeg Impact Players
- Kyle Connor's 21 goals and 19 assists in 36 games for Winnipeg add up to 40 total points on the season.
- Pierre-Luc Dubois is one of the top contributors for Winnipeg with 29 total points (0.8 per game), with 17 goals and 12 assists in 36 games.
- Winnipeg's Mark Scheifele is among the leading scorers on the team with 26 total points (10 goals and 16 assists).
- Connor Hellebuyck has a .912 save percentage (20th in the league), with 864 total saves, giving up 83 goals (2.8 goals against average).
Jets Injuries: C.J. Suess: Out (Hand), Nathan Beaulieu: Out (COVID-19 Protocol), Nikolaj Ehlers: Out (Knee), Ville Heinola: Out (COVID-19 Protocol), Blake Wheeler: Out (Knee), Brenden Dillon: Out (COVID-19), David Gustafsson: Out (Undisclosed)
