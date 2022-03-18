Boston Bruins vs. Winnipeg Jets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/18/2022

How to Watch Boston Bruins vs. Winnipeg Jets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 8, 2022; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Winnipeg Jets center Mark Scheifele (55) celebrates the third period goal by Winnipeg Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey (44) against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports

The Friday NHL slate includes the Boston Bruins (37-19-5) visiting the Winnipeg Jets (28-23-10) at Bell MTS Place, starting at 8:00 PM ET. The Bruins sit in seventh place in the Eastern Conference with 79 points and the Jets rank 11th in the Western Conference with 66 points.

How to Watch Winnipeg vs. Boston

Game Day: Friday, March 18, 2022

Friday, March 18, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Arena: Bell MTS Place

Betting Information for Boston vs. Winnipeg

Favorite Spread Total Bruins -1.5 6

Boston and Winnipeg Stats

On average, the Bruins score 2.9 goals in a game (18th in league), and the Jets concede 3.0 (17th).

On average, the Jets score 3.1 goals in a game (15th in league), and the Bruins allow 2.7 (sixth).

Boston has a +11 goal differential on the season, 13th in the league.

Winnipeg's goal differential is +2 on the season (17th in the league).

The Bruins have scored 42 power-play goals (successful on 24.7% of opportunities), and the Jets have conceded 42 goals while short-handed (killing off 76.5% of penalties).

The Jets have scored 41 power-play goals (successful on 21.2% of opportunities), and the Bruins have conceded 36 goals while short-handed (killing off 81.3% of penalties).

Winnipeg Impact Players

Kyle Connor's 38 goals and 34 assists in 61 games for Winnipeg add up to 72 total points on the season.

Mark Scheifele is a leading scorer for Winnipeg with 53 total points this season. He has scored 23 goals and added 30 assists in 55 games.

Pierre-Luc Dubois has 48 points so far, including 24 goals and 24 assists.

Connor Hellebuyck has a .908 save percentage (25th in the league), with 1494 total saves, allowing 151 goals (3.0 goals against average).

Jets Injuries: Cole Perfetti: Out (Upper-body), Kristian Reichel: Out (Undisclosed), Nathan Beaulieu: Out (Undisclosed)

Boston Impact Players

David Pastrnak is one of Boston's top contributors (61 total points), having registered 33 goals and 28 assists.

Brad Marchand has accumulated 58 points (1.2 per game), scoring 24 goals and adding 34 assists.

Taylor Hall has scored 12 goals and added 32 assists through 61 games for Boston.

Linus Ullmark has allowed 80 goals (2.74 goals against average) and racked up 793 saves.

Bruins Injuries: Jakub Zboril: Out (Lower Body), Patrice Bergeron: Out (Arm)

