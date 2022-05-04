Skip to main content

How to Watch Boston Bruins at Carolina Hurricanes Game 2: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Hurricanes look to take a 2-0 lead on the Bruins when they battle on Wednesday night in Game 2 of this first-round playoff series.

The Hurricanes protected their home ice on Monday when they took down the Bruins 5-1.

How to Watch Boston Bruins at Carolina Hurricanes Game 2 Today:

Game Date: May 4, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live stream Boston Bruins at Carolina Hurricanes Game 2 on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

Carolina struck first in Game 1 when Seth Jarvis hit the back of the net at 16:28 in the second period. The goal broke a scoreless tie before Nino Niederreiter added another goal at 18:38 of the second period to give the Hurricanes a 2-0 lead.

The Bruins briefly cut the lead to one when Taylor Hall scored just three minutes into the third period, but Teuvo Teravainen answered merely five minutes later to extend the lead to 3-1.

The Hurricanes added two more late in the third for the final tally and a Game 1 win.

Carolina will now look to put the Bruins in a two-game hole before it hits the road for Game 3 in Boston on Friday.

The Bruins outshot the Hurricanes 36-25 but could only manage the one goal. They have to be pleased with the pressure they got in Game 1 but they will need to get more to the back of the net if they want to even the series on Wednesday.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
4
2022

Boston Bruins at Carolina Hurricanes, Game 2

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18192875
NHL

How to Watch Bruins at Hurricanes Game 2

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
USATSI_18185717
MLB

How to Watch Angels at Red Sox

By Evan Massey1 minute ago
imago0046601480h (1)
College Softball

How to Watch Florida at Florida State in College Softball

By Christine Brown1 minute ago
USATSI_17845086
College Baseball

How to Watch North Carolina A&T at South Carolina in College Baseball

By Evan Lazar1 minute ago
May 1, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Kyle Schwarber (12) is greeted by catcher J.T. Realmuto (10) after hitting his second home run of the game in the fourth inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 5/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
May 1, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Kyle Schwarber (12) is greeted by catcher J.T. Realmuto (10) after hitting his second home run of the game in the fourth inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 5/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
Apr 26, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Florida Panthers left wing Jonathan Huberdeau (11) leaves the ice as the Boston Bruins celebrate after their win at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Washington Capitals vs. Florida Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 2

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
Apr 26, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Carolina Hurricanes center Martin Necas (88) skates with the puck past New York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin (10) during the first period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 2

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
May 2, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; The Edmonton Oilers celebrate a goal by forward Leon Draisaitl (29) during the second period against Los Angeles Kings in game one of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Los Angeles Kings vs. Edmonton Oilers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 2

By What's On TV Staff17 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy