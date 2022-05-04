How to Watch Bruins at Hurricanes Game 2

The Hurricanes look to take a 2-0 lead on the Bruins when they battle on Wednesday night in Game 2 of this first-round playoff series.

The Hurricanes protected their home ice on Monday when they took down the Bruins 5-1.

How to Watch Boston Bruins at Carolina Hurricanes Game 2 Today:

Game Date: May 4, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live stream Boston Bruins at Carolina Hurricanes Game 2 on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

Carolina struck first in Game 1 when Seth Jarvis hit the back of the net at 16:28 in the second period. The goal broke a scoreless tie before Nino Niederreiter added another goal at 18:38 of the second period to give the Hurricanes a 2-0 lead.

The Bruins briefly cut the lead to one when Taylor Hall scored just three minutes into the third period, but Teuvo Teravainen answered merely five minutes later to extend the lead to 3-1.

The Hurricanes added two more late in the third for the final tally and a Game 1 win.

Carolina will now look to put the Bruins in a two-game hole before it hits the road for Game 3 in Boston on Friday.

The Bruins outshot the Hurricanes 36-25 but could only manage the one goal. They have to be pleased with the pressure they got in Game 1 but they will need to get more to the back of the net if they want to even the series on Wednesday.

