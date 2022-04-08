How to Watch Bruins at Lightning

On Friday evening in NHL action, the Bruins will hit the road to take on the Lightning in Tampa Bay.

The 2021-22 NHL regular season is winding down quickly and teams are making their final postseason pushes. With some teams competing for seeding and others simply trying to get into the playoffs, games are extremely important. One intriguing matchup to watch this evening will feature the Bruins traveling to Tampa to take on the Lightning.

How to Watch the Boston Bruins at Tampa Bay Lighting Today:

Game Date: April 8, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NESN

Live stream the Boston Bruins at Tampa Bay Lightning game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Prior to tonight's game, the Bruins hold a 44-21-5 record and are looking like a potential Stanley Cup contender. Boston has been playing well and will look to continue that trend tonight. In their last game, the Bruins ended up taking a tough loss to the Red Wings by a final score of 5-3, snapping their three-game winning streak.

On the other side of the matchup, the Lighting are currently 43-20-7. Just like the Bruins, Tampa Bay looks the part of a team that could win it all this season. The Lighting are fresh off of a tough 4-3 loss against the Capitals in their last outing.

This should be a very fun game to watch between two teams badly wanting a win. Both squads are coming off of a loss and would like to right the ship. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out on top.

